Gather your documents to be securely shredded. McDonald McGarry Insurance is bringing back their shredding event and food drive on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. As in past years, McDonald McGarry will be partnering with Grange Insurance and LeMay Mobile Shredding to have a truck at 630 Main St. You’ll be able to watch your documents being shredded in real time on the truck’s monitors. While the truck will be on site until 1 p.m., it fills up quickly. Each participant is asked to bring just three bags to be shredded.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO