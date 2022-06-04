ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Person Injured at Motocross Facility Near Anza Airlifted to Hospital

A person who suffered serious injuries at a motocross facility west...

mynewsla.com

Small Plane Crashes in Hemet Neighborhood; Pilot Seriously Injured

A small plane crashed into a brick wall behind a Hemet home Tuesday, causing a small fire and leaving the pilot with serious injuries. The plane crashed along Warren Road near Mustang Way around 9:30 a.m., sparking a flame that engulfed the aircraft, according to the Hemet Police Department. Crews...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Six Members of Firefighting Crew Burned in Training Accident Near Castaic

Six members of a firefighting crew were burned Tuesday, one critically, in a training accident in a remote area of Los Angeles County north of Castaic. Paramedics sent to Golden State Highway at Templin Highway at about 11:15 a.m. took all six victims for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Injured in 710 Freeway Crash in East LA Area

A person was injured early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed off the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. near Whittier Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics took a person to a hospital in...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 37, Killed in Collision Between Big Rig and SUV in San Dimas

A 37-year-old man was killed before sunrise Monday in a collision between a big rig and an SUV on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in San Dimas. Cesar Robleto Duarte was killed in the crash that was reported at 2:55 a.m. near the Via Verde off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported.
SAN DIMAS, CA
onscene.tv

Multi-Casualty Incident Crash | Orange

06.05.2022 | 9:00 PM | ORANGE – Orange City Police and Orange City Fire responded to a 2 vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found 2 vehicles with moderate damage and multiple patients. 3 people were transported, one was a juvenile. All 3 were transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ORANGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Six Firefighters Burned in Remote Area of LA County North of Castaic

Six members of a firefighting crew were burned Tuesday, one critically, in a remote area of Los Angeles County north of Castaic. Paramedics sent to Golden State Highway at Templin Highway at about 11:15 a.m. took the six people for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CASTAIC, CA
foxla.com

Small plane crashes near home in Hemet neighborhood

HEMET, Calif. - A small plane crashed near a home in a Hemet neighborhood Tuesday morning, sending the pilot to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened around 9:35 a.m. in the area near Warren road and Mustang Way. According to police, the pilot was the only person on the...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage

A hiker has been taken to the hospital after suffering an injury while on the Bump and Grind trail in Rancho Mirage Monday evening. The rescue started shortly before 7 p.m. According to CAL FIRE, the hiker sustained minor injuries. News Channel 3 crew at the scene was told that the hiker may have suffered The post Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP Looking For Motorist Who Fired Shots That Struck Vehicle on 101 Freeway

Authorities Tuesday were looking for a motorist who fired shots that struck another vehicle on the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway in the Studio City area. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. Tuesday near Lankershim Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. “The victim … exited the freeway before calling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed at Highland storage facility

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a Highland storage facility Sunday night. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Highland station responded to the storage unit on the 7000 block of Jasper Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found 48-year-old Ronald Bernier suffering […]
HIGHLAND, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Struck By Train In City of Industry

A person was struck by a train Sunday evening in the city of Industry. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Railroad Street and Fullerton Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Miguel Jimenez and media reports. The person’s condition was not immediately...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Large 3-Alarm Fire Consumes Furniture Warehouse | Jurupa Valley

06.06.2022 | 1:34 AM | JURUPA VALLEY – CalFire riverside County responded to a commercial structure fire at what neighbors are calling a furniture warehouse where furniture is made. When crews arrived they found one building with heavy smoke and flames showing. The call quickly went to a 3rd alarm with mutual aid from Cal Fire, Moreno Valley and City of Riverside Fire Stations. At this time (2:50am) crews are still working to knock down the fire. The building is a total loss. One of the walls has collapsed but at this time there are no injuries. Edison and the gas company have just arrived on scene. There were other structures compromised but at this time it is believed to be mitigated. The cause of the fire is unknown. At this time no more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

One dead following collision involving gasoline tanker on 10 Freeway in San Dimas

One man was killed in a collision involving an SUV and a gasoline tanker Monday morning. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Via Verde Street in San Dimas.The man behind the wheel of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. California Highway Patrol officials investigating the crash issued a Sigalert for the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lanes with just the HOV and 1 lanes remaining open to thru traffic. The gasoline tanker was not believed to have spilled any of the nearly 80,000 pounds of gasoline it was reportedly carrying. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or when all lanes would be reopened. 
SAN DIMAS, CA
mynewsla.com

Hemet Police Seek Help Finding Car Suspected in Fatal Hit-And-Run

Hemet police Monday asked for the public’s help tracking down the vehicle that was likely involved in a deadly hit-and-run, while the man believed to be at the wheel of the car remains under investigation. “We have a cooperative suspect who is out of custody at this time,” Hemet...
HEMET, CA

