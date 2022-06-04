Person Injured at Motocross Facility Near Anza Airlifted to Hospital

06.06.2022 | 1:34 AM | JURUPA VALLEY – CalFire riverside County responded to a commercial structure fire at what neighbors are calling a furniture warehouse where furniture is made. When crews arrived they found one building with heavy smoke and flames showing. The call quickly went to a 3rd alarm with mutual aid from Cal Fire, Moreno Valley and City of Riverside Fire Stations. At this time (2:50am) crews are still working to knock down the fire. The building is a total loss. One of the walls has collapsed but at this time there are no injuries. Edison and the gas company have just arrived on scene. There were other structures compromised but at this time it is believed to be mitigated. The cause of the fire is unknown. At this time no more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

JURUPA VALLEY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO