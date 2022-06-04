Watch: Cardinals manager unleashes epic rant on umpire in first career ejection

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol received his first career ejection for arguing balls and strikes on Saturday.

The first-year skipper unleashed an epic tirade on home-plate umpire Bruce Dreckman in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The meltdown came moments after Dreckman had gifted the Cubs a decidedly generous called third strike to end a bases-loaded threat by St. Louis in the top of the seventh.

Chicago reliever Scott Effross caught the Cardinals' Tommy Edman looking with a backdoor slider, but the pitch appeared to be at least a couple inches off the plate.

After stewing on it between innings, Marmol then lost his cool when Dreckman called a similarly borderline pitch a ball from Cardinals reliever Jake Woodford in the next half-inning.

During his demonstration, Marmol bent down and drew a line in the dirt off home plate with his hand to show Dreckman where the pitch to Edman had crossed.

Bench coach Skip Schumaker took over as manager for the balance of the first game of the doubleheader.

