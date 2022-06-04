ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Watch: Cardinals manager unleashes epic rant on umpire in first career ejection

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuj6y_0g0gf1wL00

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol received his first career ejection for arguing balls and strikes on Saturday.

The first-year skipper unleashed an epic tirade on home-plate umpire Bruce Dreckman in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The meltdown came moments after Dreckman had gifted the Cubs a decidedly generous called third strike to end a bases-loaded threat by St. Louis in the top of the seventh.

Chicago reliever Scott Effross caught the Cardinals' Tommy Edman looking with a backdoor slider, but the pitch appeared to be at least a couple inches off the plate.

After stewing on it between innings, Marmol then lost his cool when Dreckman called a similarly borderline pitch a ball from Cardinals reliever Jake Woodford in the next half-inning.

During his demonstration, Marmol bent down and drew a line in the dirt off home plate with his hand to show Dreckman where the pitch to Edman had crossed.

Bench coach Skip Schumaker took over as manager for the balance of the first game of the doubleheader.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to baserunning mistake from Cardinals player

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night to salvage a split in a double-header. But to win the game, the Cardinals had to overcome a monumental baserunning gaffe from Edmundo Sosa in the ninth inning. With the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
The Spun

Mike Trout Makes Unfortunate History: MLB World Reacts

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball and that's been true for the better part of the past decade. There really is no debating that. However, even the game's greatest player can struggle every once in a while. Trout recently went through an 0 for 22 slump. Baseball is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
NBC Sports

Umpire gifts Rogers egregious strike call Saturday vs. Marlins

The argument for robot umpires becomes stronger by the season. Saturday's game between the Giants and Miami Marlins featured a strike call so egregious that both teams probably were left scratching their heads. In the bottom of the ninth inning of the Marlins' eventual 5-4 walk-off win on Saturday, Giants...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Yankees Fan Goes Viral During Uncomfortable Video

A New York Yankees fan couple went viral during an uncomfortable video outside of the ballpark in the Bronx this week. During the video, the couple was asked if they would give their significant other a "hall pass" if it guaranteed a New York Yankees World Series. The woman says...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Schumaker
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Bruce Dreckman
Person
Oliver Marmol
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Brett Favre Returning To Green Bay: NFL World Reacts

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Umpire#Ejection#Epic#Cubs#Wyd#Ballysportsmw
The Spun

Russell Wilson Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance. The two were a part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple years ago, Russ went on-record that Kaepernick still had the skills to play at the highest level.
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Pride Logo Controversy

Sports teams across the country are celebrating Pride Month in a variety of different ways. But a group of players on one MLB team did not want to participate. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a handful of players on the Tampa Bay Rays chose to wear their normal uniforms rather than add rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night uniforms, caps and sleeves. Among them was Rays pitcher Jason Adam.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

49ers Have Excused Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not be attending minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers this week. According to a report, the 49ers have excused Garoppolo from minicamp. The 30-year-old is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent earlier this off-season. The 49ers, meanwhile, reportedly still intend to trade Garoppolo ahead...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Umpires bar Dodgers' Roberts from pitching position player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule Roberts apparently did not know that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy