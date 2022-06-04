ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

By Lauren Rude, George Stockburger
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALBde_0g0gezPX00

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3.

McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support.

Oz tweeted Friday night that he is “tremendously grateful for (McCormick’s) pledge of support in the fall election. We share the goal of a brighter future for Pennsylvania & America.”

“Now that our primary is over, we will make sure that this U.S. Senate seat does not fall into the hands of the radical left, led by John Fetterman. I look forward to campaigning in every corner of the Commonwealth for the next five months to earn the support of every Pennsylvanian.”

Oz will face Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman in the November general election after the AP projected Fetterman’s win on election night. Oz had declared victory ahead of the recount and McCormick’s concession.

Once the host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and attending physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center, candidate Mehmet Oz announced his candidacy in December 2021. Since then, he has been a front runner in the Republican field ahead of the May 17 primary election.

In a poll conducted after Trump’s endorsement, which was conducted by The Trafalgar Group , Oz led the Senate candidates, receiving 22.7% of the 1,074 likely Republican Primary voters with McCormick tailing behind him. Oz also led in a Franklin & Marshall poll , which was almost done with data gathering when Trump announced his endorsement. Oz received 16% of voter support.

According to Q1 financial filings with the Federal Election Commission , Oz also leads the Republican candidates with the most amount raised in the first three months of 2022. He received $2,375,164.64 in the first quarter and has received $13,431,080.20 since the start of his campaign.

While he is not the only multimillionaire in the Republican primary field, Oz did report that he amassed assets worth more than $100 million , including homes, stock, life insurance, and connections to his in-laws’ tree-trimming empire. His filing was a part of a financial disclosure form required of all candidates for Senate.

In the media, Oz has faced scrutiny for not residing in Pennsylvania. He currently resides in New Jersey. He has also faced criticism from a key rival in the race for his Turkish citizenship, which he says he will renounce before being sworn into Senate if he wins.

On his campaign website, Oz says, if elected, he will reverse Biden’s failed agenda, incorporate financial literacy from an early age into education criteria, secure the border to stop “ghost flights” or flights with “illegal immigrants,” from entering Pennsylvania airports, and support the Second Amendment

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

UPDATE: 2 injured after Ft. Rucker helicopter crashes near Ozark

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A helicopter crash in Dale County has left two people injured. Fort Rucker confirms that there has been a crash involving one of their helicopters, an AH-64 Apache helicopter. Officials are en route to the location. According to Dale County officials, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday […]
DALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Biden responds to Fetterman’s PA Senate primary win

WTAJ — President Joe Biden released a statement in support of John Fetterman after winning the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in the Pa. Primary Election. Biden said the following: As Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman understands that working class families in Pennsylvania and across the country have been dealt out for far too long. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
CBS Pittsburgh

Trump scrambles to fend off Oz challenger in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would upend the GOP's chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.The former president's statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette's rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state's Tuesday primary.Barnette "will never be able to win" in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz "is the only one" who can defeat the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election#Pennsylvania Senate#Whtm#Pennsylvania America#Commonwealth#Pennsylvanian#Ap#The Trafalgar Group
CBS 42

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
bloomberglaw.com

Republicans Appeal Ballots Ruling in Pennsylvania Senate Race

Oz and McCormick have been locked in too-close-to-call contest. that certain mail-in and absentee ballots must be counted in the too-close-to-call GOP US Senate race between celebrity physician. Mehmet Oz. and former. Bridgewater Associates. Executive. David McCormick. . Commonwealth Court President Judge. Renée Cohn Jubelirer. ruled in McCormick’s favor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
CBS 42

CBS 42

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy