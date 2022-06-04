Impressive winning streak carries Central Catholic baseball to regional title

LAFAYETTE - Twenty-one days ago – or 12 games – Central Catholic kicked off what would become a late-season streak that has been nothing short of brilliant.

No one knew at the time but the victory over a talented Western team to claim the Hoosier Conference championship was the springboard to what we’re seeing from the Knights.

The momentum they've built is going to be difficult to slow down.

Third-ranked Central Catholic took another impressive step Saturday night, cruising past Rossville 10-0 in five innings to win a Class A regional championship at Leming Field. The Knights won the program's 15th regional championship but the first since 2018.

Central Catholic takes on South Central (Union Mills) in next weekend’s semistate at LaPorte.

Coupled with the semifinal win over No. 5 Union City, the Knights outscored their two opponents 22-2 on Saturday and hold a 43-3 advantage during the five-game state tournament.

The major phases have come together during this winning streak - hitting, pitching and defense. It all started with the 6-1 win over the Panthers, who are one of the top teams in Class 3A.

“Ever since then the hitting has been there, the defense has been there and everyone has been locked in,” shortstop Evan Dienhart said. “That’s big for us. Early in the year, either we played well in the field and didn’t hit well or hit well and made errors in the field. Things have come together.”

And when opponents make mistakes, the Knights pounce. The example from Saturday night was clear.

CC’s first six baserunners reached on an error, a wild pitch on a swinging third strike, two walks and two hit batsmen over the first two innings. When Ryan Schummer blistered a ball off the rightfield wall for a two-run double during a five-run second, coach Tim Bordenet’s team had the championship trophy within reach.

Ace Ben Mazur did the rest, allowing one hit and striking out eight.

“You can’t give free passes and expect to beat a quality offense like they have, and then you have Mazur on the mound, and you have to be damn near perfect,” Hornets coach Brad Scott said.

The Knights have won seven state championships and seeing one of his teams reach its peak at the end of the season is nothing new to Bordenet. But this winning streak looks and feels different.

They rolled past Pioneer, Harrison, Logansport and Class 2A No. 1 Carroll before the state tournament.

“Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence,” Bordenet said. “Our approach at the plate has been great for the last three, four weeks and forced them to throw a lot of pitches. We’re getting it into hitters counts and doing a good job executing and knocking some guys in.”

The king of the RBI club is Schummer, who had four against Rossville and totaled 10 in the last three games. No one is hotter at the plate than the junior catcher.

“I’m looking for more balls that I can drive and looking for that middle-in pitch and looking to do damage instead of taking defensive at-bats,” Schummer said. “They’re putting it there and I might as well hit it.”

The same approach is being used by Schummer’s teammates, who gained a ton of confidence from the win over Western and keep building toward a strong finish that could take the Knights to Victory Field.

“It taught us we can compete with anybody in the state,” said Dienhart, who reached base six times and scored a pair of runs in Saturday’s two games. “With Mazur on the mound, we trust him to compete with anybody we play. We just know as long as we’re putting the ball in play and making their defense make plays, we trust ourselves to win.”

Knights roll

Owen Munn collected three hits and drove in two runs and Schummer's two-run double highlighted an eight-run fourth inning as the Knights took control late to put away Union City 12-2 in five innings.

Munn also scored twice, including the game's first run on Mazur's sacrifice fly in the first. Munn drove in a second-inning run as Central Catholic broke a 1-1 tie. Dienhart had a pair of hits and Brinn Robbins drove in two runs during the big inning to stretch the lead to nine.

STATE TOURNEY: Central Catholic wins first sectional title since 2018

Robbins also carried Central Catholic on the mound. He scattered five hits and allowed one earned run and struck out two.

Hornets start fast

Rossville scored two runs in each of the first two innings and put the game away with a five-run third to take down Cowan 11-1 in five innings.

STATE TOURNEY: 'Run chain' comes out in Rossville's ride to sectional title

Eric Homco had a two-run single in the first and the Hornets added two more in the next inning on Jace Jacoby's sacrifice fly and a wild pitch. Jacoby and Ozzie Meeks added RBI singles in the third and Lance Hanna's two-run single put more distance between Rossville and Cowan.

"It was a fun ride," Scott said. "You look at our record and it’s not like we walked in here 25-4 but we’ve had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season and they came together at the end."

Matthew Ford pitched four shutout innings, allowing one hit, and had 76 pitches available for the championship game but didn't make it out of the second inning.

Scott continues to look for tough competition to prepare his team for the state tournament and believes it's paying off for the program.

"I do think we’ve challenged the guys with the non-conference schedule and this year it just so happens that our conference (Hoosier Heartland) was really good," Scott said.

SEMISTATES

SATURDAY

LaPorte (Schreiber Field)

Class 1A: Central Catholic (25-6) vs. South Central (Union Mills) (21-9), noon

Class 4A: Zionsville (22-12) vs. Penn (17-5), to follow

Kokomo (Municipal Stadium)

Class 2A: Wapahani (24-4) vs. Illiana Christian (20-7), 1 p.m.

Class 3A: New Castle (18-5-1) vs. Andrean (29-4), to follow

Mooresville (Pioneer Field)

Class 2A: Linton-Stockton (15-9-1) vs. Centerville (20-5), 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Columbus East (15-16-1) vs. Cathedral (17-10-2), to follow

Jasper (Ruxer Field)

Class 1A: Tecumseh (18-12) vs. Shakamak (16-13), 1 p.m.

Class 3A: Silver Creek (29-6) vs. Brebeuf Jesuit (25-4), to follow

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Impressive winning streak carries Central Catholic baseball to regional title