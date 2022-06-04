ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Impressive winning streak carries Central Catholic baseball to regional title

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE - Twenty-one days ago – or 12 games – Central Catholic kicked off what would become a late-season streak that has been nothing short of brilliant.

No one knew at the time but the victory over a talented Western team to claim the Hoosier Conference championship was the springboard to what we’re seeing from the Knights.

The momentum they've built is going to be difficult to slow down.

Third-ranked Central Catholic took another impressive step Saturday night, cruising past Rossville 10-0 in five innings to win a Class A regional championship at Leming Field. The Knights won the program's 15th regional championship but the first since 2018.

Central Catholic takes on South Central (Union Mills) in next weekend’s semistate at LaPorte.

Coupled with the semifinal win over No. 5 Union City, the Knights outscored their two opponents 22-2 on Saturday and hold a 43-3 advantage during the five-game state tournament.

The major phases have come together during this winning streak - hitting, pitching and defense. It all started with the 6-1 win over the Panthers, who are one of the top teams in Class 3A.

“Ever since then the hitting has been there, the defense has been there and everyone has been locked in,” shortstop Evan Dienhart said. “That’s big for us. Early in the year, either we played well in the field and didn’t hit well or hit well and made errors in the field. Things have come together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXIHs_0g0gepaH00

And when opponents make mistakes, the Knights pounce. The example from Saturday night was clear.

CC’s first six baserunners reached on an error, a wild pitch on a swinging third strike, two walks and two hit batsmen over the first two innings. When Ryan Schummer blistered a ball off the rightfield wall for a two-run double during a five-run second, coach Tim Bordenet’s team had the championship trophy within reach.

Ace Ben Mazur did the rest, allowing one hit and striking out eight.

“You can’t give free passes and expect to beat a quality offense like they have, and then you have Mazur on the mound, and you have to be damn near perfect,” Hornets coach Brad Scott said.

The Knights have won seven state championships and seeing one of his teams reach its peak at the end of the season is nothing new to Bordenet. But this winning streak looks and feels different.

They rolled past Pioneer, Harrison, Logansport and Class 2A No. 1 Carroll before the state tournament.

“Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence,” Bordenet said. “Our approach at the plate has been great for the last three, four weeks and forced them to throw a lot of pitches. We’re getting it into hitters counts and doing a good job executing and knocking some guys in.”

The king of the RBI club is Schummer, who had four against Rossville and totaled 10 in the last three games. No one is hotter at the plate than the junior catcher.

“I’m looking for more balls that I can drive and looking for that middle-in pitch and looking to do damage instead of taking defensive at-bats,” Schummer said.  “They’re putting it there and I might as well hit it.”

The same approach is being used by Schummer’s teammates, who gained a ton of confidence from the win over Western and keep building toward a strong finish that could take the Knights to Victory Field.

“It taught us we can compete with anybody in the state,” said Dienhart, who reached base six times and scored a pair of runs in Saturday’s two games. “With Mazur on the mound, we trust him to compete with anybody we play. We just know as long as we’re putting the ball in play and making their defense make plays, we trust ourselves to win.”

Knights roll

Owen Munn collected three hits and drove in two runs and Schummer's two-run double highlighted an eight-run fourth inning as the Knights took control late to put away Union City 12-2 in five innings.

Munn also scored twice, including the game's first run on Mazur's sacrifice fly in the first. Munn drove in a second-inning run as Central Catholic broke a 1-1 tie. Dienhart had a pair of hits and Brinn Robbins drove in two runs during the big inning to stretch the lead to nine.

STATE TOURNEY: Central Catholic wins first sectional title since 2018

Robbins also carried Central Catholic on the mound. He scattered five hits and allowed one earned run and struck out two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svJ1C_0g0gepaH00

Hornets start fast

Rossville scored two runs in each of the first two innings and put the game away with a five-run third to take down Cowan 11-1 in five innings.

STATE TOURNEY: 'Run chain' comes out in Rossville's ride to sectional title

Eric Homco had a two-run single in the first and the Hornets added two more in the next inning on Jace Jacoby's sacrifice fly and a wild pitch. Jacoby and Ozzie Meeks added RBI singles in the third and Lance Hanna's two-run single put more distance between Rossville and Cowan.

"It was a fun ride," Scott said. "You look at our record and it’s not like we walked in here 25-4 but we’ve had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season and they came together at the end."

Matthew Ford pitched four shutout innings, allowing one hit, and had 76 pitches available for the championship game but didn't make it out of the second inning.

Scott continues to look for tough competition to prepare his team for the state tournament and believes it's paying off for the program.

"I do think we’ve challenged the guys with the non-conference schedule and this year it just so happens that our conference (Hoosier Heartland) was really good," Scott said.

SEMISTATES

SATURDAY

LaPorte (Schreiber Field)

Class 1A: Central Catholic (25-6) vs. South Central (Union Mills) (21-9), noon

Class 4A: Zionsville (22-12) vs. Penn (17-5), to follow

Kokomo (Municipal Stadium)

Class 2A: Wapahani (24-4) vs. Illiana Christian (20-7), 1 p.m.

Class 3A: New Castle (18-5-1) vs. Andrean (29-4), to follow

Mooresville (Pioneer Field)

Class 2A: Linton-Stockton (15-9-1) vs. Centerville (20-5), 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Columbus East (15-16-1) vs. Cathedral (17-10-2), to follow

Jasper (Ruxer Field)

Class 1A: Tecumseh (18-12) vs. Shakamak (16-13), 1 p.m.

Class 3A: Silver Creek (29-6) vs. Brebeuf Jesuit (25-4), to follow

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Impressive winning streak carries Central Catholic baseball to regional title

Comments / 0

Related
hammerandrails.com

Is it Too Late for a Transfer Point Guard?

When the 2021-2022 Men’s Basketball season ended it was assumed by basically everyone that Purdue would have to be active in the transfer portal. The assumptions behind that, umm, assumption were that Jaden Ivey was going pro (fact check: true) and that Eric Hunter Jr. wouldn’t be returning (fact check: true but for different reasons). Some thought that maybe Isaiah Thompson would be leaving as well but that wasn’t a guarantee but turned out to be true. Regardless though of if Thompson stayed Purdue needed help at the point guard position. Painter knew this and seemingly hit the transfer portal making calls and knocking on proverbial doors.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Centerville, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Mooresville, IN
City
Zionsville, IN
City
Rossville, IN
City
La Porte, IN
Lafayette, IN
Education
thedailyhoosier.com

Three more IU basketball 2022-23 nonconference foes revealed

Indiana will once again host three nonconference games in 2022 as part of a multi-team event, Jeff Goodman of Stadium is reporting. The Daily Hoosier has confirmed Goodman’s report that Miami (Ohio), Little Rock and Jackson State will all travel to Indiana for games in the Hoosier State. Here...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

Former Butler basketball star Roosevelt Jones joins UE coaching staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Roosevelt Jones – a former star at Butler University and most recently an assistant coach at the University of Indianapolis – has joined the University of Evansville men’s basketball program as the Director of Men’s Basketball Operations. Purple Aces head coach David...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Norman, Junior All-Stars hold off Kentucky

BEDFORD – As Indiana’s once-laughable lead shrank to a breath-holding stage that was no laughing matter, Karsyn Norman took that crucial moment to launch one of those ‘wow’ shots. Pick up a loose ball, step back to straddle the volleyball line that dissects the center circle and the 3-point arc, and fire.
BEDFORD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihsaa#Catholic Church#Highschoolsports#Central Catholic#Western#Knights
WNDU

Notre Dame makes changes to lyrics in fight song

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is officially changing the chorus of its renowned fight song to include both “sons and daughters” as it observes the 50th anniversary of the decision by then-President Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C., to admit undergraduate women to the university.
NOTRE DAME, IN
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms arrive in Indiana today

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong showers and thunderstorms are on the way to Indiana today. The severe weather threat for Monday is a low level risk, however, storms have severe potential after 2 p.m. This comes after a weekend full of sunshine and nice weather!. Join the weather conversation on Twitter!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WTHR

Yes, regular gas has hit $5 a gallon in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five. 13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Dead Monticello man who tried to swim to river's shore identified

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — The Monticello man who died after trying to swim in the Tippecanoe River over the weekend has been identified. 72-year-old Robert Guinnup was in a boat with his wife near the Bluewater public access ramp on the Tippecanoe River in Monticello. He realized he had...
MONTICELLO, IN
The Exponent

More road restrictions begin on North River Road

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces restrictions on State Road 43 (North River Road) starting on or after today between Battle Ground and Brookston, Indiana. The northbound lane will be restricted as needed for the installation of a new transmission line and poles between County Road West 1250 South and C.R. East 800 North, according to a news release.
BROOKSTON, IN
WANE 15

South side crash leads to two homes damaged, one hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is hospitalized and two homes are damaged after a two car crash early Sunday morning. Police responded to the intersection of South Clinton and Esmond Streets on reports of a two car accident, one car flipped over with a person possibly stuck inside. Police on scene confirmed that […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Current Publishing

Duke Energy plans new substation to serve Westfield, Noblesville residents

Westfield and Noblesville residents will have an opportunity to view conceptual plans and ask questions regarding a new Duke Energy substation and transmission lines during virtual and in-person information sessions this month. Duke Energy is planning to construct two new transmission lines and one new substation near the intersection of...
WESTFIELD, IN
beckersspine.com

Indiana spine practice hit with cyberattack

Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Carmel, Ind., issued an alert to patients about a May 20 cyberattack. The June 3 notice said the practice's computer networks and communications were affected. The full extent of the attack remains under investigation, but it was confirmed that patient and employee data were accessed.
CARMEL, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy