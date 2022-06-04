Essex girls end title drought, St. Johnsbury repeats at D-I track and field championships

The St. Johnsbury boys sought to stay atop their throne.

The Essex girls reestablished themselves this year as an unbeatable force.

And Saturday, the kings and queens of Vermont high school track and field collected their spoils.

The Hilltopper boys survived down the stretch and sealed their second of back-to-back titles with a searing relay run in the day's penultimate event, while the Hornet girls halted an eight-year outdoor title drought in emphatic fashion during the Division I state championships at D.G. Weaver Athletic Complex.

The Hornet girls, state champs during the indoor season, tallied 143 points for a 51-point victory over 2021 team winner Mount Mansfield. Meanwhile, the Hilltopper boys edged Champlain Valley 114.5 to 106 in a back-and-forth meet.

It was the Essex girls' 28th outdoor title. For SJA, it was the program's 30th boys championship in Division I and 33rd overall. No other program has as many track titles as Essex or St. Johnsbury.

"We have the talent," St. Johnsbury coach Chip Langmaid said. "The guys came through but it was very interesting."

"We were primed and ready coming off our indoor season," Essex coach Katie White said. "Success builds on success, iron sharpens iron and here we are."

Two state records fell Saturday: CVU's Gregory Seraus broke a 20-year-old record in the 100-meter dash, running 10.76 in his preliminary heat. Seraus won the final in 10.78. Evan Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury also reset his own 1,500 state mark, set earlier this spring, with a time of 3 minutes, 51.1 seconds to highlight a three-win day.

Editor's note: See below story for team scores and top-six individual finishers.

Essex girls return to glory

In one of the morning's first events on the track, Essex had five girls qualify for 100 final. By rule, up to four athletes can score points for their team in each event. But the message was clear: The Hornets were about to buzz-saw their way to a title on Saturday.

Essex won six events, counting two relays, and had at least two athletes score in five events for the biggest margin of victory at the D-I meet since 2017.

Heidi Stewart (first in the 800, second in the 1,500), Sarah Hall (first in the 400, second in the 200), Genevieve Brzoza (first in long jump, fifth in high jump and 200), Sara Sinkewicz (first in javelin, sixth in the 200) and Annika Simard (third in the 100 hurdles, fourth in the 300 hurdles) headlined the Hornets' balance.

Essex also won the 4x100 relay in a quick time of 49.73 with the quartet of Kayla Guerino, Ashley Clark, Brzoza and Simard, and the 4x400 with Scarlet Stimson, Elizabeth Orvis, Stewart and Hall running away from the field.

Guerino added top-six finishes in the 100, discus and pole vault

"It took an insane amount of work. We really were all dedicated from the freshmen all the way up to the seniors. Everyone was doing their part," said Stewart, a senior. "We all bought in since Day 1 and it carried through the season.

"This was something we were capable of doing this year. It was a good time to end the drought."

Stewart's runner-up finish in the 1,500 came with a 12-second personal-best time of 4:37.71.

"The time was just a bonus. It was all about getting points for the team," Stewart.

Of Essex's 151 points, more than one-third were scored by the team's freshman class.

"I think this year was getting people refocused and back on track with team expectations and values," White said. "We covered our bases. And it’s exciting when everyone can add their piece to the puzzle."

Track events power St. Johnsbury

The Hilltoppers were shut out of scoring in the throwing events. And while they mustered 25 points in the three jumps, the Northeast Kingdom school piled up a mighty haul of points on the track.

And it started with their record-breaking star, Evan Thornton-Sherman.

The senior kicked off his final state meet with his trademark blistering pace to break his state record in the 1,500 (3:51.51). The top-six runners went under the 4-minute barrier, with BFA-St. Albans' Ethan Mashtare (3:52.80) and North Country's James Cilwik (3:53.36) running faster than the previous state record before Thornton-Sherman reset it last month.

"You’d have to count, but maybe there’s 10 guys in Vermont history who’ve broken 4 (minutes) in the 1,500 and we just had six today," Langmaid said. "Evan is willing to absolutely crush the beginning — go out as hard as he could go."

Thornton-Sherman cranked out a 8:36.22 to win the 3,000 and had a quick turnaround to run a leg on the SJA's victorious relay squad (3:28.39) that included Gerardo Fernandez, Andrew Bubgee and Andrew Thornton-Sherman.

"For him to jump in the relay and go just shows what a team guy he is," Langmaid said of Evan Thornton-Sherman.

The relay win pushed SJA's lead over CVU, which finished third in the 4x400, to double digits. The Redhawks picked up eight points in javelin, the meet's final completed event, to fall just short.

In all, SJA scored 88 points in running events and had at least two athletes score in seven events. Bugbee, a 100-meter runner, picked up the 400 and finished second to hard-charging Essex sophomore Kelton Poirier (50.17).

"That was huge. He was a 100 meter runner until last week," Langmaid said. "We asked him to go out as hard as he can and he did."

Seraus chases down 100 state record

Out of the blocks in the 100, sprinters are taught to keep their head down during the drive phase.

When CVU's Seraus shifted his eyes toward the finish line, he was halfway to a coveted state record.

The senior chased down a 20-year-old state mark in the dash, motoring to a 10.76 in the preliminary round. The old record, 10.82, was set by Rutland's Eric Groce in 2002. Then in the final, Seraus sped to a 10.78 to win his first individual outdoor title.

Seraus also won the 200 (22.10), coming within half-a-second of the state mark, and was on the winning 4x100 squad (44.09) with Jack Sumner, Gus Serinese and Hayden Berard.

"My first goal was to break 11 (seconds). Because once you break 11, you are set free," said Seraus, who will focus on the 100 at the New England and nationals meets later this month. "My coach My Mai said he’s going to get me down to 10.6 and I’m starting to think that’s possible.

"I’m very proud of my team and of myself."

Like Seraus, Mount Anthony's Isaiah Brunache will turn his attention to his best event for the upcoming New England and national meets. While the MAU senior didn't break the shot put record Saturday — his winning throw of 59-2 was off the mark by almost 2 1/2 feet — Brunache surprised himself with a win in discus (142-1).

"I’ve had a problem with my right (pectoral muscle) and I was not expecting to win," Brunache said. "It was a good day. Now I can finally focus on shot."

Another state mark could be in danger at New Englands: For the second straight week, Mashtare flirted with the 800 record of 1:54.10, racing to a 1:54.18 on Saturday.

Serinese swept the hurdle races, registering big personal-bests with a 15.59-second 110 and a 40.39-second 300.

"It was really that first hurdle and keeping your form. I focused on getting in a zone and everything falls into place," the senior said.

Serinese wasn't alone in seizing PRs and titles on Saturday.

Loghan Hughes, the multiple-sport star from BFA-St. Albans, inched closer to Erin Sullivan's hallowed 1,500 record (4:30.90) with a 4:35.55 effort. Hughes started this spring with a 1,500 outdoor PR of 4:55.

"It seemed untouchable to me," said Hughes, who also took first in the 3,000. "Every meet, I’m knocking off two, three seconds and it’s become much more real. If it doesn’t happen, that’s OK, there are some strong girls coming up."

Colchester's Ryleigh Garrow blew away her previous best to track down a repeat crown in the 100 hurdles, her 14.81-second performance coming within one-tenth of tying the state record.

"I was really working on snapping my lead leg down. That’s what we’ve been working on all year and (at Essex Invitational) I didn’t do that as well," said Garrow, who also captured triple jump, finished second in high jump and nabbed fifth in long jump. "That was my focus for today."

North Country freshman Sabine Brueck lowered her PR by over a second to speed to the 300 hurdles crown (46.92).

"I’m just here to have fun and try my best. I’m very thankful for all my coaches and teammates," Brueck said.

Mount Mansfield's Samantha Alexander was also appreciative of her coaches. Fifth in discus at 2021 states, the junior saw a 25-foot improvement year over year, culminating in Saturday's title-winning throw of 108-1.25. Alexander was in fourth place until her second-to-last attempt.

"People have this idea that throwing is just muscle but it’s really not — it’s technique and speed," Alexander said. "I had to learn that and I really owe it to my coaches."

DIVISION I STATE MEET RESULTS

Girls team scores

1. Essex 143; 2. Mount Mansfield 92; 3. Champlain Valley 60; 4. North Country 56; 5. St. Johnsbury 55; 6. Burlington 39; 7. Colchester; 8. South Burlington 29; 9. BFA-St. Albans 27; 10. Brattleboro 22; 11. Rutland 6; 12. Mount Anthony 4.

Boys team scores

1. St. Johnsbury 114.5; 2. Champlain Valley 106; 3. Mount Anthony 60; 4. Essex 58; 5. South Burlington 52; 6. BFA-St. Albans 46.5; 7. Mount Mansfield 39; 8. North Country 28; 9. Burlington 21; 10. Rutland 20; 11. Colchester 7; 12. Brattleboro 6.

Girls top-six finishers

100-meter dash: 1. Jada Diamond, MMU 12.58; 2. Vivienne Babbott, CVU; 3. Cora Knight, Essex; 4. Eliza Waite, MMU; 5. Ashley Clark, Essex; 6. Kayla Guerino, Essex.

200: 1. Vivienne Babbott, CVU 26.11; 2. Sarah Hall, Essex; 3. Jada Diamond, MMU; 4. Mahoune Felix, CVU; 5. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex; 6. Sara Sinkewicz, Essex.

400: 1. Sarah Hall, Essex 59.41; 2. Finley Barker, MMU; 3. Jasmine Nails, CVU; 4. Brooke White, SJ; 5. Raven McCray-Fay, MMU; 6. Franny Cozzens, SJ.

800: 1. Heidi Stewart, Essex 2:17.93; 2. Scarlett Stimson, Essex; 3. Hattie Barker, MMU; 4. Ava Whitney, Bratt; 5. Finley Barker, MMU; 6 Sierra Fisher, SB.

1,500: 1. Loghan Hughes, BFA 4:35.55; 2. Heidi Stewart, Essex; 3. Alice Kredell, CVU; 4. Hattie Barker, MMU; 5. Emma Crum, CVU; 6. Sierra Fisher, SB.

3,000: 1. Loghan Hughes, BFA 10:26.62; 2. Alice Kredell, CVU; 3. Amelia Dion, BHS; 4. Erin Geisler, Rut; 5. Gillian Fairfax, BHS; 6. Tess Drury, MMU.

100 hurdles: 1. Ryleigh Garrow, Col 14.81; 2. Desiree Mendez, SJ; 3. Annika Simard, Essex; 4. Nora Clear, SB; 5. Isabella Lonardo, Bratt; 6. Meagan Boyer, SB.

300 hurdles: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 46.92; 2. Isabella Lonardo, Bratt; 3. Thankful Cilwik, NC: 4. Annika Simard, Essex; 5. Rylee Strohm, SJ; 6. Naia Surks, MMU.

4x100: 1. Essex (Guerino, Clark, Brzoza, Simard) 49.73; 2. MMU; 3. CVU: 4. South Burlington; 5. Brattleboro; 6. North Country.

4x400: 1. Essex (Stimson, Orvis, Stewart, Hall) 4:10.64; 2. MMU; 3. St. Johnsbury; 4. North Country; 5. South Burlington; 6. Burlington.

4x800: 1. Burlington (Goldstein, Fairfax, O'Brien, Dion) 10:01.74; 2. Essex; 3. MMU; 4. North Country; 5. Rutland; 6. St. Johnsbury.

High jump: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 5-1.75; 2. Ryleigh Garrow, Col; 3. Meadow Worthley, MMU; 4. Nora Clear, SB; T5. Avery Murray, CVU; T5. Samantha Chittenden, SB; T5. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex.

Pole vault: 1. Elizabeth Jones, SJ 9-0.25; 2. Sloane Guillian, BHS; 3. Sylvie Normandeau, Bratt; 4. Kayla Guerino, Essex; 5. Ella Ambroggio, BHS; 6. Alisa McLean, SB.

Long jump: 1. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex 16-1.5; 2. Sabine Brueck, NC; 3. Isabelle Winton, Col; 4. Rama AL Namee, SB; 5. Ryleigh Garrow, Col; 6. Amelia Novak, CVU.

Triple jump: 1. Ryleigh Garrow, Col 34-0; 2. Anna Kinney, Essex; 3. Ada Jorschick, Essex; 4. Josi Fortin, NC; 5. Thankful Cilwik, NC; 6. Sabine Breuck, NC.

Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Jones, SJ 32-1.5; 2. Vivian Halladay, BHS; 3. Josie Chitamber, NC; 4. Savannah Werner, SB; 5. Gracie Lawrence, SB; 6. Tess Adams, Essex.

Discus: 1. Samantha Alexander, MMU 108-1; 2. Tess Adams, Essex; 3. Ella Villeneuve, MMU; 4. Vita Vllasalija, MMU; 5 Elizabeth Jones, SJ; 6. Kayla Guerino, Essex.

Javelin: 1. Sara Sinkewicz, Essex 105-9; 2. Harper Danforth, CVU; 3. Aiyana Auer, BFA; 4. Tiffany Carey, MAU; 5. Vivian Halladay, BHS; 6. Lauryn Johnson, BFA.

Boys top-six finishers

100-meter dash: 1. Gregory Seraus, CVU 10.78*; 2. Andrew Ponessi, MAU; 3. Kimario Lee, SB; 4. Jacob Brisbin, MMU; 6. Demunga Alfani, Col.

*Seraus' prelim time of 10.76 set new state record.

200: 1. Gregory Seraus, CVU 22.10; 2. Andrew Ponessi, MAU; 3. Kimario Lee, SB; 4. Jaden Thomson, SJ; 5. Carbur Rousseau, SJ; 6. Andrew Bugbee, SJ.

400: 1. Kelton Poirier, Essex 50.17; 2. Andrew Bugbee, SJ; 3. Gerardo Fernandez, SJ; 5. Lucius Karki, Essex; 5. William Hughes, BFA; 6. Ahmed Diawara, BHS.

800: 1. Ethan Mashtare, BFA 1:54.18; 2. James Cilwik, NC; 3. Matthew Servin, CVU; 4. Jameson McEnaney, CVU; 5. Calvin Storms, BFA; 6. Nathaniel Bernier, SJ.

1,500: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ 3:51.51 (state record); 2. Ethan Mashtare, BFA; 3. James Cilwik, NC; 4. Matthew Servin, CVU; 5. Hale Boyden, SJ; 6. Calvin Storms, BFA.

3,000: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ 8:36.22; 2. Luke Miklus Essex; 3. Brady Geisler, Rut; 4. James Cilwik, NC; 5. Braden Cummings, Essex; 6. Kai Liljequist, SJ.

110 hurdles: 1. Gus Serinese, CVU 15.59; 2. Benjamin Ladue, CVU; 3. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ; 4. Carter Higgins, SB; 5. Tucker Hall, SB; 6. Aidan Ferreira, Essex.

300 hurdles: 1. Gus Serinese, CVU 40.39; 2. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ; 3. Benjamin Ladue, CVU; 4. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, SJ; 5. Tucker Hall, SB; 6. Carter Higgins, SB.

4x100: 1. CVU (Sumner, Serinese, Berard, Seraus) 44.09; 2. St. Johnsbury; 3. South Burlington; 4. Mount Anthony; 5. BFA; 6. Essex.

4x400: 1. St. Johnsbury (Fernandez, E. Thornton-Sherman, Bugbee, A. Thornton-Sherman) 3:28.39; 2. BFA; 3. CVU; 4. South Burlington; 5. Essex; 6. MMU.

4x800: 1. St. Johnsbury (Liljequist, Bernier, Keenan, Eames) 8:20.71; 2. Essex; 3. South Burlington; 4. Colchester; 5. CVU; 6. MMU.

High jump: 1. Drew Buley, CVU 6-2.75; 2. Tobias Kamann, SJ; 3. Cooper Brueck, NC; 4. Kape Clements, SJ; 5. Brooks Robson, MAU; 6. Jaden Thomson, SJ.

Pole vault: 1. Raf Campanile, MMU 11-11.75; 2. Ben Crary, MMU; 3. Lucius Karki, Essex; 4. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 5. Jonah Delaney, BHS; 6. Oliver Cohen, MMU.

Long jump: 1. Slade Postemski, Rut 22-4.5; 2. Brooks Robson, MAU; 3. Maxwell Phillippo, Essex; 3. Alejandro Kuri Orozco, SJ; 5. Jackson Ruwet, CVU; 6. Nathan Lyle, Essex.

Triple jump: 1. Brooks Robson, MAU 44-11.5; 2. Nathan Lesny, Essex; 3. John Jackson, SB; 4. Alejandro Kuri Orozco, SJ; 5. Aidan Brody, SJ; 6. Stephane Mujomba, Col.

Shot put: 1. Isaiah Brunache, MAU 59-2; 2. Winslow Sightler, BHS; 3. Carson Holloway, MMU; 4. Slade Postemski, Rutland; 6. Sidiki Sylla, BHS.

Discus: 1. Isaiah Brunache, MAU 142-1; 2. Winslow Sightler, BHS; 3. Carson Holloway, MMU; 4. Aidan Lybarger, SB; 5. Emanuele Chiappinelli, BFA; 6. Alexander Johnson, Essex.

Javelin: 1. Emanuele Chiappinelli, BFA 141-4; 2. Griffin Newberry, CVU; 3. Jacob Girard, Bratt; 4. Cooper Brueck, NC; 5. Carson Holloway, MMU; 6. Jacob Tremblay, BFA.

