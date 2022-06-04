ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

How long does that open bottle of wine last, really?

By Valerie Stivers, Hank Zona
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3px7jk_0g0geaac00

Internet memes may tell you "there's no such thing as leftover wine." — a joke about drinking that misses the point that very often in daily life we might not finish an open bottle. If we do have leftovers, the conventional wisdom is that the clock is ticking, since wine is best the same day it's opened, or should be consumed by the next day at most. This is frustrating, though, if you don't want to drink that opened wine the very next day or if you don't have the chance, especially when the leftovers are of a great quality. And pouring "old" wine out feels like a waste. Many of us will ask under these circumstances, But how bad can it be? Understanding how long an open bottle of wine lasts is key to making the most of every last drop — before it turns into vinegar.

The process that starts when you open a bottle of wine is called aeration, which leads to oxidation, which "increases color change and the loss of fruity characteristics," according to professor Gavin Sacks, Professor of Enology and Viticulture in the Department of Food Science at Cornell University. It also "leads to the loss of sulphur dioxide, which preserves the wine," he says, and dissipates aromas. Even if you put the cork or a wine stopper back in, the process continues, since no closure is airtight and oxygen has already been introduced.

What is oxidation?

The great news is that although it's not good in large doses, in small amounts, oxidation can be welcome, or even beneficial, to a bottle of wine. It occurs naturally inside the barrel and bottle when the wine ages. Sometimes if a fine wine hasn't aged enough (meaning it still tastes overly tannic and astringent), experts will decant it or allow it to aerate for a few hours. This helps optimize the flavor by making it mellower, and also can allow unwanted aromas to dissipate. Swirling one's glass may look showy, but it is also a practical way to aerate. These are positive examples of allowing a wine to "open up" or "breathe." And even with some medium-quality bottles, wine-nerdy people will open them and taste over the course of a few days, to watch how the flavor changes over time.

Thus, if you can control the oxidation, you can sometimes drink a bottle of wine up to a week after opening it, depending on a number of factors such as how full the bottle is, the light exposure, the temperature at which the wine was stored, and what kind of wine it was in the first place.

The following can help you judge how long an opened bottle might still be drinkable. For our purposes, we are assuming that you don't have any fancy wine preservation gadgets, such as a Coravin, and that you want your wine to taste not just good enough, but still very good.

How much air has it gotten?

The trick with making a wine last is to avoid exposure to air. A bottle that has been left open overnight or has been decanted has gotten a lot more air than one that was opened and immediately re-corked. A re-corked bottle that's almost full has much less air in it than a re-corked bottle that's almost empty. An opened bottle resting on its side in the refrigerator is creating a much greater surface area for air exposure. A bottle whose cork has been lost is better off covered with foil or plastic wrap than just left open. There's no hard and fast rule, but the more you can minimize air exposure, the longer the wine will taste great.

Where has it been stored?

Heat hastens oxidation in wine, and colder temperatures slow it down. Both reds and whites should ideally be stored in the refrigerator, according to professor Sacks. Light is also a factor. UV rays, which travel easily through both clear and green bottles, instigate a sulphur-releasing process which affects the wine's scent, a major factor in taste. (Consumer tip — you might not want to buy the wines displayed near the big front windows of your favorite wine store, especially those in clear bottles.) Again, the refrigerator is the answer. It's dark in there when you don't have the door open. If you're concerned about drinking your reds too cold, you can do as professor Sacks suggests: He pours a glass and pops it in the microwave for five seconds.

What is the wine's flavor profile?

Wines that are more tannic or acidic tend to hold up longer, since acids and tannins can often use some softening before they taste best. Any wine can be acidic — if it tastes a little fizzy or zingy or sharp, that's how you know. Tannins come from the grape skins during the winemaking process, as does color, so you'll find them mostly in red and to a lesser extent in rose and orange wines — they're what give you that chalky taste in your mouth. If a wine tastes too acidic or tannic to you, there's a strong chance that you'll like it much more the next day, as oxidation acts to beneficially tame those characteristics.

In general, natural and organic wines tend to have more acidity and tannins and less perceived sweetness, so they also can be longer-lasting than their mass-produced counterparts. From the opposite perspective, fruit flavors fade first, so wines that are perceived to be sweet and fruity on day one will often have lost their magic by day two. And wines aged on the lees, (aka, the dead yeast originally added live to start the fermentation process), have a creamy, delicious mouthfeel, but start out fairly "flat," and age less well.

Is the wine aged in oak?

Wine that has been aged in oak barrels has a vanilla aroma and palate-pleasing smoothness. Oak can be good because it balances big, bold, jammy, fruity flavors and higher alcohol contents. But unfortunately, since notes of fruit in a wine are the first to go, oaky wine can quickly taste like oak water.

What grape is it?

Some grapes, particularly Pinot Noirs, are known to not be so sturdy. Pinot Noir, the main grape in red Burgundies, is called the "heartbreak wine" because it's so fickle that even bottles from legendary makers are sometimes lacking on arrival, and there can be a wide quality differential within the same case of wine. Other wines made from lighter red grapes can also potentially degrade faster. Professor Sacks added that Sauvignon Blanc based-wines are some of "the most readily oxidizable."

By contrast, the most tannic grapes tend to make the sturdiest wines, such as some Cabernet Sauvignons from California and Bordeaux, some Brunellos from Tuscany, which are made from Sangiovese, some Barolos from Piedmont, which are made from Nebbiolo, and some Syrahs. And if that all sounds delicious now, try them on day three.

So, how long does an open bottle of wine last?

Well, the short answer is that it really depends on the type of wine. The tips above can help you identify elements about your wine to deduce how long you might have to drink it before it goes bad. Generally speaking, an open bottle of wine can last between 3 and 5 days, though that timeline varies when you get more specific with the bottle in question.

Sparkling wines can keep their flavor and fizz for up to 4 days in the fridge when sealed with a sparkling wine stopper (they're easy to find and inexpensive, so grab one if you're a fan of bubbles!). In the fridge, white wine can stay flavorful for up to 5 days when stored with a cork or wine stopper. As for red? ighter ones can taste off after a few days, while hearty red wines can last for a few weeks in the fridge, and fortified wines like port can last for months. Extra points if you decant your wine into a smaller bottle to limit oxygen exposure — pro tip: a thoroughly rinsed glass Snapple bottle works great for this.

Wondering what to do with that wine you'll never drink but don't want to pour down the drain? Fill an ice tray with your leftover wine, freeze, and use the wine ice cubes for cooking! A couple cubes can be used to deglaze a pan when searing steak, add depth and richness to a soup or stew, or amplify jarred tomato sauce.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Organic Wine#White Wine#Wine Bottles#Ice Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Cornell University
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MedicineNet.com

How Long Are Hard-Boiled Eggs Good For?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, hard-boiled eggs, whether peeled or in the shell, must be eaten within a week after cooking. It is recommended to consume cooked eggs (hard-boiled or fried) immediately after cooking. If, however, due to lack of time or other reasons, you wish to boil and keep eggs in advance, do not make more than your week’s requirement of hard-boiled eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Huge chocolate recall: If you have any of these 18 chocolates, throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. announced a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago. The action covers 49 JIF varieties due to the detection of Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria. It turns out the JIF recall has another side effect. The Coblentz Chocolate Company just announced a massive recall of peanut butter chocolates that are tied directly to the JIF products.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Fruits You Should Have Every Morning To Naturally Detox Your Body, According To A Nutritionist

Your body comes into contact with many harmful toxins every day, which is why it’s so important to provide it with the proper nutrients to detoxify itself as needed. In most cases, there’s no reason to splurge on special “detox products” claiming to help flush your system; it can do that on its own, as long as you’re maintaining a healthy diet. However, there are some foods that are extra helpful at moving the process along, especially when it comes to nutrient-packed fruits.
NUTRITION
Mashed

The One Potato Salad Rule You Should Never Break

From the ever hotly debated correct way to eat a KitKat to the best method to bake chicken for an at-home Sunday dinner, there are countless food rules people are ready to fight for. Like many other delectable dishes enjoyed across the United States, potato salad has a strict rule that you must follow when preparing it.
RECIPES
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate everything you consume daily, experts often say. Many of us sip on inflammatory beverages without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Reasons Dogs Lick Your Hands So Much

A happy dog will always try to lick you. Your hands are the first licking targets. There are many reasons for this canine behavior. Understanding the reason behind this behavior will allow you to love and appreciate your dog more. So, why does your dog lick your hands 100% of...
PETS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
17K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy