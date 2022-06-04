ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossville, IN

'Mind blowing' season comes to close for Rossville softball

By Clay Maxfield
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT — In a word, Rossville captain Michelle Rodkey described her softball team's historical season as ‘mind-blowing.'

In so many more, she describes what it took to get there as the Hornets ended their season with a 4-3 loss in the Class A north semistate championship game against No. 5 South Central.

Afterward, Rodkey reflected on the Hornets' season as a whole, pointing out directly that Rossville softball has been revitalized with a new standard for success.

“It’s been great,” Rodkey said. “I’m glad to know that we set a standard for Rossville softball. We made a new culture around it and we really made a new fan base and I’m excited for what they can do next year.”

In a season of firsts for the program, Rossville was two innings away from one more Saturday night.

The Hornets began their championship quest with a two-run homer by Alex Schaefer to center field in the top of the third.

South Central, which didn’t register a hit until midway through the game, went three up and three down in the third before drawing even with the Hornets in the fifth when the Satellites took advantage of a Rossville error for the tie.

Avery Layton responded in the following frame with a solo home run to center field, allowing Rossville to regain momentum with a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth.

Schaefer finished with two hits, while Layton struck out eight.

While Rossville head coach Chris Gorbett didn’t come away with the result the Hornets had hoped, he credited his seniors for providing the foundation for seasons to come.

“The thing is to come out here and have fun and enjoy it. Get life lessons out of it," Gorbett said. "We lose three seniors this year and they’ve done great things for this program. They were here when I come in and that was the first class that we’ve had to go all the way through with us."

With a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, South Central’s Macenzie Lenze homered to center field for the tie.

Three batters later, Lexi Johnson singled to left field for the decisive score.

Rodkey noted that from day one of her freshmen year, Gorbett and his staff stated that they were coming in with a change in mind.

They did just that as the Hornets finished the season with a 24-3 record along with a Hoosier Heartland Conference title and the program's first sectional and regional championships.

“The coaches came in my freshmen year and said ‘We’re going to create a new thing for softball at Rossville’ and they did just that,” Rodkey said. “Obviously, it’s important to us that it was our freshmen year and we got to be a part of that. Everyone’s very close on this team so it’s not really just the seniors, it’s everyone.”

Semifinal: Rossville 3, North Miami 2

The Hornets trailed by two runs going into the top of the seventh before putting together a three-run frame.

Layton, who struck out 12, finished the job in North Miami’s final at-bat when she struck out the first two batters before the Warriors hit a ground ball to Megan McDonald for the game securing out.

While Layton’s presence on the mound carried Rossville throughout the game, it was McDonald who lifted the Hornets to the win with a two-run homer to left field for Rossville’s first lead of the game.

“I just was trying to stay calm and stay out of my head and know that my team had my back on the field in the next inning,” McDonald said. “Basically, whatever happened it was going to be okay.”

Going into the seventh inning, Rossville had registered just two hits until Layton started the Hornets’ comeback bid with a fly ball to the right-field fence for their first score.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 'Mind blowing' season comes to close for Rossville softball

