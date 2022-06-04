ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

Louisville teenager dies in Washington County shooting

By Carol McLeod, Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
Gunshots during an event at the Larry Mitchell Ballpark Sunday, May 29, fatally wounded two individuals; one, 17-year-old Wiliam Mykell Lowery from Louisville; the other, 30-year-old Christopher "Scooter" Dunn of Wrightsville. Both were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The event. Freak Nik 22, was promoted via social media as an "80's vs 90's" gathering with DJs. The park is not affiliated with the county's park and recreation department, an official with the department stated.

Washington County Coroner E.K. May said each of the bodies had been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

"This situation is being investigated by the GBI in conjunction with the sheriff's department," he said.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said both men were shot about the same time.

"We do not know of any connection between the victims. There was a large crowd, maybe 1,000 people based on what we saw and what we were told."

In a statement, Cochran said, "As a result of this incident, two people were taken to the emergency room and later succumbed to their injuries. We are urging anyone with information concerning this incident to please contact our office at 478-552-0911 and or contact the GBI at 478-374-6988. We need your help to aid us in bringing the person or persons responsible for this shooting to justice. Join us in praying for these families that are affected by this senseless act of violence."

