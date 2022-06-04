Aaron Boone won't comment on Miguel Andujar trade request, but said conversation 'was really difficult'

Aaron Boone declined to comment on Miguel Andujar reportedly requesting a trade from the Yankees after being sent down Friday night, but he did say that the conversation with his outfielder wasn’t an easy one.

“Miggy’s a great guy and handled it like a pro, understanding it’s a difficult option and understanding he’s a big part of what we’ve done here,” Boone said after New York’s 3-0 win over the Tigers on Saturday. “He wants to be here, and I understand that’s a tough one.

“Last night was really difficult.”

Andujar was optioned for the third time already this season, and according to multiple reports after initially reported by Hector Gomez, Andujar told Boone Friday that he no longer wants to be a Yankee and wants to be traded. Andujar finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, but after missing most of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury, has struggled to find any consistent playing time.

But Andujar has been serviceable in left field while posting a higher barrel rate than in 2018 when he hit 27 home runs, yet he was optioned after Giancarlo Stanton was activated from the IL. The Yankees appear to be sticking with struggling hitters Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo in the outfield over Andujar, who now may have played his final game in pinstripes.

“Right now he’s contributing, and we know that and he knows that,” Boone said. “It’s just a tough numbers game. Last night was difficult.”

