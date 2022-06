LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The wetter weather is here! Rounds of showers & storms will be possible again today. Most activity will come in the form of scattered showers & storms. Some of these might reach strong to severe levels. It will not be a widespread chance of storms, but you could run into some scattered chances. The strong concerns are that any of these storms might produce strong winds with some occasional hail.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO