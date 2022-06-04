Italy 1-1 Germany: Roberto Mancini's European champions are held to a draw after boss made 10 changes to side comfortably beaten by Argentina - as Joshua Kimmich cancels out Lorenzo Pellegrini's opener

Germany came from behind to preserve their unbeaten record under new manager Hansi Flick against an experimental Italian team buoyed by teenage debutant Wilfried Gnonto.

With both heavyweights due to face England in the next week, this Nations League meeting in Bologna exploded into life midway through the second half after a goalless opening 70 minutes.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy, showing 10 changes from the side beaten by Argentina at Wembley in the Cup of Champions last week, broke the deadlock when 18-year-old substitute Gnonto got to the byline and crossed for Roma skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini to beat Manuel Neuer from close range.

Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Italy the lead with a close-range finish twenty minutes from time

Germany equalised just three minutes later through Joshua Kimmich's (right) powerful strike

MATCH FACTS

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Florenzi, Acerbi, Bastoni, Biraghi (Dimarco 80); Frattesi (Ricci 86), Cristante, Tonali (Pobega 80); Politano (Gnonto 65), Scamacca (Cancellieri 85), Pellegrini

Unused subs: Calabria, Felipe, Cragno, Meret, Barella, Mancini, Raspadori

Booked: Pellegrini

Goals: Pellegrini (70)

Manager: Roberto Mancini

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kehrer, Rüdiger, Süle, Henrichs (Hofmann 59); Kimmich, Goretzka (Gundogan 69); Gnabry (Raum 80), Muller (Havertz 70), Sane (Musiala 59); Werner

Unused subs: Raum, Tah, Nmecha, Trapp, Klostermann, Brandt, Baumann, Schlotterbecck

Booked: Kehrer, Werner

Goalscorer: Kimmich (73)

Manager: Hansi Flick

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic

But the setback stirred Germany into life having won eight of their previous nine games since Flick replaced Joachim Low in the hot seat last year.

After 73 minutes, Jonas Hofmann’s cross struck Timo Werner in the box and sat up nicely for Joshua Kimmich to steer home the equaliser from eight yards.

Apart from that, there wasn’t be a lot to alarm Gareth Southgate whose side travel to Munich on Tuesday before facing Italy in England on Saturday.

While Mancini admitted before kick off he had to “take risks” with his selection having failed to qualify for the World Cup, it was a tried-and-tested German line-up with Flick starting with seven players from his former club Bayern Munich.

Not surprisingly, the were the more fluid side in the opening 30 minutes. Serge Gnabry tested Gianluigi Donnarumma. Thomas Muller had a shot blocked by Alessandro Florenzi and Leon Goretzka shot wastefully high when set up by Gnabry.

Gradually, the home side improved after weathering the storm and Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca – recently linked with a move to Arsenal – turned in the box to hit the post with Manuel Neuer beaten.

The same player then had a chance to head Italy in front at the start of the second half but couldn’t direct his finish from close range.

In hot and humid conditions, the occasion belatedly came to life when Alessandro Florenzi and Kimmich squaring up after the Italian grabbed his opponent’s neck.

There was a huge roar when Gnonto who plays in Switzerland for FC Zurich made his entrance – and five minutes later he created the opening goal by showing Thilo Kehrer a clean pair of heels.

While European champions Italy will be forced to stay at home in November when the World Cup takes place in Qatar, 2014 winners Germany find themselves in an awkward group with Spain and Japan.

ENGLAND'S GERMANY REMATCH

HAVE GERMANY CHANGED SINCE LAST SUMMER?

The appointment of former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick to replace Joachim Low has given the team momentum.

Flick had won his first seven games (before last night’s draw with Italy), scoring 41 goals and conceding two. Though the opposition has been weak, the ruthless way Germany have destroyed teams is a throwback to glory days of the past.

HOW HAS HE TURNED THEM INTO A GOAL MACHINE?

Flick has tried to replicate the style that brought him success at Bayern. That means an intense and organised press and a high defensive line that pushes opponents back.

There was no let-off in their previous home game against Liechtenstein, which they won 9-0 in November with Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller scoring twice.

England in Munich will provide a serious test to the new set-up as Southgate has players who will try to do more than just contain the rampant Germans.

THE KEY PLAYERS?

Eight of Flick’s squad are from Bayern Munich, including six who won the Champions League under him in 2020 —Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Nicklas Sule.

In addition, there are familiar names from the Premier League: Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan and Chelsea duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Antonio Rudiger, who has just left Chelsea for Real Madrid, is the oldest defender at 29 while Borussia Dortmund playmaker Marco Reus hopes to have recovered from injury to play.

Watch out also for 20-year-old Karim Adeyemi, who has just signed for Dortmund from RB Salzburg to replace City-bound Erling Haaland.

Germany's Timo Werner attempts to get past Alessandro Bastoni during Saturday's match