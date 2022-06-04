ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

T-Bone crash, both drivers injured, west of Joplin, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday reports of a T-Bone crash at West 7th and Central City Road alerted Jasper County E911.

Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Google Maps screenshot of crash location during event.

On scene we learn the westbound lanes were completely blocked for a short time. Then traffic, one lane, was allowed to slowly pass the crash on the shoulder.

Tpr B.D. Vaught of Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us a northbound white PT Cruiser was T-Boned by a black passenger car. The crash then came to rest in the westbound lanes.

Two were transported to area hospitals, the driver of each car, with non-life threatening injuries.

Rosenberg Recovery and Towing removed both vehicles from the roadway as Carl Junction Fire controlled traffic through the area.

Joplin, MO
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

