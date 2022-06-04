T-Bone crash, both drivers injured, west of Joplin, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday reports of a T-Bone crash at West 7th and Central City Road alerted Jasper County E911.

Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Google Maps screenshot of crash location during event.

On scene we learn the westbound lanes were completely blocked for a short time. Then traffic, one lane, was allowed to slowly pass the crash on the shoulder.

Tpr B.D. Vaught of Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us a northbound white PT Cruiser was T-Boned by a black passenger car. The crash then came to rest in the westbound lanes.

Two were transported to area hospitals, the driver of each car, with non-life threatening injuries.

Rosenberg Recovery and Towing removed both vehicles from the roadway as Carl Junction Fire controlled traffic through the area.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

• SUV into guardrail at Sarcoxie, semi involved BIT.ly/3rMzMVI

• Wear pink #SaintFrancisStrong BIT.ly/3m60jdf

• 3 escape Barry Co. jail at Cassville BIT.ly/3Mk6Ew6

• Outlaws season opener, Bailey Moore sings BIT.ly/3x2T5v

• JPD Capt Will Davis honored in NYC BIT.ly/3arCxWA

• Victims of Tulsa shooting BIT.ly/3m60jdf

• Jasper Co. Deputies pursue stolen truck BIT.ly/3M847F9

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…