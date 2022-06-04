ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, GA

Democrats hold election runoff Tuesday, June 21

By Carol McLeod, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOq8f_0g0gbdLQ00

Across the state, democratic voters will go to the polls Tuesday, June 21, to decide who will face the republican candidate in the general election this fall.

The offices on the ballot for the runoff are Lieutenant Governor, candidates are Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall; Secretary of State, candidates are Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen; Commissioner of Insurance , candidates are Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson; Commissioner of Labor, William "Will" Boddie Jr. and Nicole Horn.

Early voting will be held Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Jefferson County, early voting will be held at the ounty's election office on Green Street, Louisville. In Glascock County, early voting will be held at the UGA Extension Office in Gibson. Neither office will close for lunch during this time.

On Election Day, voters should go to their usual polling place between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

One local race in Jefferson County was close with incumbent Charles "Wayne" Davis receiving 175 votes and his opponent, Aurthur Wilcher receiving 167 votes for the Jefferson County Commission post in District 3.

"We had a total of 10 Provisional Ballots cast, and two were accepted and scanned. Neither vote affected the total votes," Gray said.

"Mr. Davis received 51.16 percent of the votes with a margin over 2 percent and Mr. Wilcher received 48.08 percent. The margin has to less than 1 percent for a candidate to be able to request a recount," she explained.

This was a race for the republican candidate for the post. There is no democratic candidate in this race.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Mayoral candidate Steven Kendrick holds town hall meeting for Regency Mall Project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This week mayoral candidate Steven Kendrick is focusing on the future of Regency Mall. Last week he announced plans to revitalize the blighted property. The plans include restaurants, a fitness center, and apartments.  “This project remains an individual developer investor looking to improve his asset in Augusta, Georgia and we’re all hopeful […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What do residents think of Regency Mall revival plans?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a new promise for south Augusta: a major overhaul for the run-down old Regency Mall. With new apartments, restaurants, and shopping, many have doubts if the project will happen. We were at a town hall meeting Monday where residents had a chance to voice...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Digging deeper into new ethics complaint against Gibson-Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re getting more information about the ethics complaint, filed this week by Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, against Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter who served as director of Family Promises for about a decade. “I do not intend for this to stop my work on council. I do not […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxg.com

Goshen Retreat residents create petition against proposed townhome development

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Some south Augusta residents say they don’t want construction in their neighborhood. Goshen Retreat organized a petition against a possible town home development. Residents say they aren't against new developments as a whole, they just want it done in a way they feel is best for their community.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, GA
City
Louisville, GA
City
Gibson, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Ga DOT looks to widen Highway 17

The Georgia DOT is looking for public input on a plan to widen a six-mile stretch of Highway 17 in Elbert and Hart counties, taking the highway from two to four lanes. The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback about a proposal to widen State Route 17 from County Road 147/Five Forks Road located north of Bowman, Georgia in Elbert County to the Royston Bypass located in Royston, Georgia in Hart County. This proposed widening project is included in the Governor’s Road Improvement Program, which was adopted by the Georgia General Assembly in 1989. The GRIP program was adopted to provide rural Georgia communities with a system of transportation linkages to Georgia’s Interstate Highway System while creating an effective and efficient freight transportation system throughout the state.
HART COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Bailey
WALB 10

Dooly Co. assistant principal remembered through pond dedication

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - An educator out of Dooly County recently passed away, but her influence will live on the school grounds thanks to a pond that was dedicated to her. “She was the type of person that always wanted you to do right, always wanted you to just be the best you can be. She opened my eyes to a lot of things,” Summer Cherry, Dooly County High School graduate said.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

As gas prices soar across the nation, Augusta is near bottom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As gas prices surge to record levels nationally, we can take comfort that we have the lowest fuel prices in the country right now. Nationally, the average is $4.87 Monday, according to AAA. In nine states, gas is averaging over $5 per gallon. In California, it’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Day#Early Voting#Democratic Voters#Republican#Kwanza Hall#State#Insurance#Labor#The Uga Extension Office
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Man Charged With Homicide in Local Memorial Day Accident

More information has become available on the tragic accident that claimed the life of a local woman on Memorial Day in Montgomery County. The victim of the head-on crash was Stacey Fowler, age 55, of Toombs County. She was an employee of the Georgia Department of Corrections, having worked at Georgia State Prison and most recently, Montgomery State Prison. In addition, Montgomery County Sheriff Doug Maybin said she had worked for a brief time with his department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wgac.com

CSRA News: Body Found in Savannah River

Richmond County authorities pulled the body of a missing man from the Savannah River Saturday near the Fifth Street Marina. Twenty seven year old Brandon Alexander Mathis was reported missing last Thursday. Two days later, his body was found around 7:00 p.m. and authorities say they believe his body had been in the water several days. For now, investigators say the cause of Mathis’ death is suspicious, but his death has not been ruled a homicide.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect’s name revealed in Allendale shooting last week

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Savion Jabbar Riddle, 19, of Allendale, with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week. SLED’s assistance was requested by Allendale Police Chief Lawrence Wiggins in the investigation of Wednesday night’s shooting. Riddle...
ALLENDALE, SC
wfxg.com

Developer withdraws rezoning request for new shopping center in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The plan to build a new shopping center at the corner of Hereford Farm Rd. and Columbia Rd. is on hold. At Thursday night's Columbia County Planning Commission meeting, a representative from Maybohm Realty withdrew the request to rezone the area without prejudice. Planning Commission Chairman Jim Cox say the commission recommended they come back with letters of intent from possible businesses, saying the developer could use them to support their request.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy