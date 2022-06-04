Project Linus holds Blanket Making Day

A non-profit organization, Project Linus Augusta Chapter, has announced a blanket making day Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community events room at Platt Funeral Home, 337 N Belair Road, Evans.

Although the group is an Augusta chapter, its services are offered throughout six counties, including Jefferson County.

"They check with the Sheriff every few months to see if we have blankets or if we need any more," said Jefferson County Chief Deputy Col. Tim Moore. Blankets and quilts are distributed to the deputies and each carries them in their patrol vehicles. They are used to comfort children as needed.

"We have used them on accident scenes several times," Moore said.

Some other donations are made to Jefferson County Family and Children Services, Platt Funeral Home (for grieving children), Red Cross – for Hurricane Dorian Shelter, Children of deployed US military service members and other groups who help children during times of need.

The group meets at the same location each month on the third Saturday. Christine Newby, a chapter coordinator for the group, said during the May event, 66 people brought 300 blankets to them. Newby said they throw no contributions away but do prefer blankets that are handmade.

Volunteers are called Blanketeers; and, Newby said anyone interested can come to one of the Blanket Making Days to learn how to help make a blanket.

"Our goal this year is to give to children of deploying military families. We have successfully done this a few times but have not found a way to make our passion to help military families known to the families in our area. If you know of a family that fits this description please let us know via our Facebook page," Newby said.

Visit Facebook and search for Project Linus Augusta Chapter.