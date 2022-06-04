Meisse, Gonzales earn All-Ohio honors for Richland County distance crew

COLUMBUS — Ontario junior Miles Meisse did his homework this week.

And he aced the test.

Meisse placed sixth in the Division II 800 meters Saturday at the state track meet by running a 1:56.29 to earn All-Ohio honors for the first time.

“That is a lifelong goal of mine and something I talk about a lot,” Meisse said. “So, to achieve it, I am super stoked to actually have that happen.”

Meisse found himself in a group of runners that took off from the starting line at a blistering pace before his homework kicked in. Practicing with his fellow distance specialists from Shelby, Meisse picked up a few tricks when it came to pacing himself in races. So, he slowed down a bit after the first 300 meters and then kicked it in high gear for the last 400.

He clocked a 57.21 in the first 400 meters before turning it on for the finish.

“I just knew going in that it was not smart to lead the pack,” Meisse said. “I wanted to stay back a little bit then leave everything on the line in the last lap.”

Meisse worked with Shelby's Huck Finnegan and Mason Hendrickson, who both competed in Saturday's 3,200 final, and knew it was a luxury to have that time to pick their brains and learn their habits.

“They are really good at pacing,” Meisse said. “I was up there with them, but they control the pace really well, and I feel like I did a better job of that today after seeing how they do it.”

In the process, he made some good friends who were there to give him some words of encouragement as he waited for his time to run.

“It is nice to have people here that I know and have trained with over there in the bullpen getting ready for the race,” Meisse said. “The Shelby guys helped so much by wishing me luck. It was nice to have them to train with and push me along.”

Gonzales saves final kick to grab All-Ohio spot

With 50 meters left in the girls Division II 1,600 final, Shelby junior Kayla Gonzales was on the outside looking in.

Then, she pushed herself to the final All-Ohioa spot with a final kick that helped her make a pass in the stretch to earn a spot on the podium.

“I guess it was just the thought in my head of, 'This is it, it is the end of the season and why not just go all out?'” Gonzales said. “I found a little bit in me and it was honestly just muscle memory at this point. I was just running. I depend on my kick quite a bit so I am glad it worked.”

It definitely worked. Gonzales ran a 5:03.60 to earn eighth place. She started the race out a little quickly, posting a 1:10.42 on the first lap and a 2:27.81 through 800 meters. She fully expected a quick start off the line, but didn't think she would be a part of it.

“I knew it was going to be really fast, but I didn’t really expect to go with the group at that pace,” Gonzales said. “I was watching the clock and it was quick those first two laps, but we found our spot. I kind of thought I should be keeping up with 4:38 girls. I just shot for top eight.”

Gonzales posted the best time of her career in the final race of her junior season. Fueled by the environment of Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, she wanted that All-Ohio spot, especially after earning one in cross country to become a two-sport All-Ohioan.

“I was just really motivated by it being the last meet, and I wanted to go out with a bang and see what I could do,” she said. “It feels amazing to be an All-Ohioan. That was definitely the goal at the beginning of the year, especially to get it in both sports. I accomplished that and am very grateful.”

Gonzales also benefitted from running with Ontario during practice the week leading up to the state tournament. She also took knowledge from the cross country season in which Richland County regularly produces top-notch athletes.

“Everyone provides such a good environment for distance running,” Gonzales said. “Ontario, Shelby, Lexington — it is all friendly competition so we push each other enough to where it makes us better.”

Other Results

• Shelby's Reyna Hoffman was 12th in the 800 with a time of 2:20.24. It was the third state meet during her senior season.

• Lexington's Megan Haring placed seventh in the seated 400 with a time of 2:23.89 to earn an All-Ohio spot.

• Ontario's Ellie Maurer finished 15th in the 3,200 with a time of 11:48.69.

• Shelby's Huck Finnegan finished ninth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:48.69, missing on an All-Ohio honor by one spot.

• Shelby's Mason Hendrickson was 16th in the 3,200 with a time of 9:50.21.

