Pregnant woman shot and killed, baby in stable condition

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in the Port Richmond section of the city early Saturday morning.

Authorities said it happened around 1:15 a.m. near Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lane. Officers found the woman, who they believe to be in her early 20s, laying under the I-95 overpass. She had been shot once in the head.

The woman was rushed to Temple University Hospital , where she was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m. Doctors were able to save the baby. The child is currently listed in stable condition. There's no word on how far along the mother had been.

Authorities believe the shooter was driving a dark-colored car, possibly a black or blue Chevy Camaro or Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.