Report: Ajax Defender Jurrien Timber Having Doubts About Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Ajax defender and Dutch international Jurrien Timber is reportedly having doubts about joining Manchester United this summer despite being a top target for Erik Ten Hag claims a new report.

United have been in talks to sign Timber for a number of weeks with Ten Hag pushing for United to sign one of his priority targets.

The Red Devils have been linked to both Timber and Pau Torres this summer with some reports suggesting that United could sign both defenders in the window.

Timber was said to be happy and keen to move to United however, new reports have suggested that the versatile defender is now having doubts about the move.

A report had emerged in the last few days suggesting that Timber wanted to ensure he would get as much first team football as possible ahead of this winters FIFA World Cup.

A new report from Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror has stated "Jurrien Timber is having doubts over leaving Ajax to join United in a £35million deal with the World Cup approaching."

This comes as reports from the Netherlands had suggested that Timber could stay at Ajax to ensure maximum game time ahead of his first World Cup.

