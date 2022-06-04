ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

PRO BASEBALL: Voyagers score late for third straight win at Missoula

By From Staff Reports
MISSOULA - The Great Falls Voyagers scored seven times between the seventh and eighth innings to snap at 6-6 tie and vault them to a 13-6 win over the Missoula Paddleheads in a Pioneer League matchup Friday night at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park.

The victory is the third straight over the Paddleheads, helping the Voyagers (8-2) hold on to their slim 1/2-game lead over Idaho Falls in the PBL North Division. The Paddleheads fell to 5-5 and last place in the five-team division.

The game was tied at 6-all in the top of the seventh when Eddie McCabe walked with the bases loaded to break the tie, then the Voyagers exploded for six tallies in the following frame. Michael Deeb and Collin Runge each had RBI singles, Derek Kolbush drove in one when he grounded into a fielder's choice, and Adam Oviedo doubled home two before he scored on a passed ball.

Missoula cut into the lead on a two-run triple by Nick Gatewood in the ninth, but Brad Demco, who struck out the side twice in his two innings of work, qwelled the uprising.

Deeb went 4-for-6 and drove home two, while Kolbush had three RBI with a two-run single and a fielder's choice grounder. Runge added three hits and a run batted in, and McCabe went 2-for-3 and drove in two.

Pablo Arevalo left with the score tied after six complete and got the win. He gave up eight hits and a walk while fanning five batters, and allowed a two-run homer to Lamar Sparks in the third and a two-run jack to Keaton Greenwood in the Paddleheads' three-run fifth that tied the game.

Quincy Jones worked a scoreless seventh with a walk and two punchouts, while Demco pitched the final two frames, allowing two runs on one hit and a walk while striking out six.

Dan Swain, the third of six Missoula hurlers, gave up the go-ahead run in the seventh and picked up the loss.

The two clubs played Saturday evening and will wrap up the six-game set Sunday afternoon at 2:05 at Ogren Park before the Voyagers return to Great Falls for a day off Monday. They start another six-game series Tuesday night at 7 against the Glacier Range Riders at Centene Stadium.

