ON June 5, 2022, Gerber announced the passing of the original Gerber baby.

The original Gerber baby was the face of the brand's baby food for over nine decades.

Ann Turner Cook holding a sign that reads 'The Original Gerber Baby'

Who was the original Gerber baby?

Ann Taylor Cook is the original face of Gerber baby food. Her baby picture has been associated with the Gerber brand since the early 1900s.

Cook passed away at age 95.

The brand announced her passing on its Instagram page:

"Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago."

"Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her 💙"

In her later years, Cook worked as an English teacher before eventually retiring and becoming an author of various mystery novels.

Ann Turner Cook's neighbor sent a sketch of Cook as a baby to Gerber

How did Ann Turner Cook become the original Gerber baby?

Cook became the face of Gerber in 1928 when the company put out an open call for baby faces to represent their latest advertising campaign.

Cook's neighbor was actually the one to submit a sketch of baby Cook to Gerber in response to the open call.

It wasn't until 1931 that Gerber would trademark Cook's portrait.

The identity of the Gerber baby was kept a secret to the public for 40 years after the sketch of Cook first came out.

In a 2013 interview with CBS, Cook revealed that she was 3-years-old when she found out that her portrait was being used to market Gerber baby food.

She stated, "I thought it was quite a lovely thing."

