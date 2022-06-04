ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Wichita Falls Army veteran involved in Turkey Ranch Road standoff seeks lower bond

By Joshua Hoggard
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSZQu_0g0gb2xu00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls family held a peaceful rally on Friday, June 3 with the hope that a reduction in bonds for an Army veteran involved in a 2021 standoff with law enforcement can lead to what the family says is much needed mental health care.

Anthony Kienlen, 35, is currently facing 14 charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer , one count of criminal mischief, and one count of deadly conduct.

The charges stem from an incident in October 2021 on Turkey Ranch Road in which Kienlen surrendered to police after a 90-minute standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.

RELATED: Turkey Ranch Road standoff suspect identified, faces attempted capital murder charges

According to the arrest affidavit, Kienlen was at the residence with a ballistic helmet, body armor, an AK-47 and a sniper rifle, and at one point opened fire on authorities.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries stemming from the incident.

Kienlen, a former infantryman in the United States Army, has no criminal record prior to the stand-off.

Kienlen has been jailed since the October incident, something that his wife, Abigail Kienlen said needs to change.

“The other side of his story has deserved to be told for a long time,” Abigail said.

According to Abigail, her husband has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues for well over a decade.

Abigail said the events that unfolded on October 13 were the result of a mental health crisis, and her husband’s confinement in jail for the past eight months has prevented him from receiving the kind of mental health he needs.

RELATED: Anthony Kienlen’s bond has just been reduced dramatically

Even after a dramatic reduction in the original $500,000 bond per charge of attempted capital murder, Anthony’s bonds still total nearly $1.5 million, something his family said is “far higher than most anyone in this area would be able to afford.”

Kienlen’s family is rallying behind him and peacefully assembling at the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse on Friday to coincide with a bond reduction hearing in the 89th District Court.

“We have another bond reduction hearing to hopefully get it reduced enough to get him out of jail and into the type of serious treatment he needs,” Abigail said.

The rally is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., with shirts and signs provided.

Visit the Facebook Event page for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Monday for allegedly abusing a one-month-old baby. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Seymour Road on May 30 for an allegation of child abuse. Police allegedly found footage showing Andrew Flickinger physically abusing a one-month-old baby in his care.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Man arrested after Fillmore Street standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Every week, News Channel 6 does a deep dive into a local crime, and this time we’re looking at a recent 911 call that ended in a police standoff. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on the story. “Our patrol officers responded to 2204...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a motorcycle involved in a wreck on Kemp Saturday night has died. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the driver, identified as 40-year-old Justin Feliciano, was pronounced deceased at United Regional just before 8 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m., WFPD officers responded to the 2500 block of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Issues#Wichita Falls Army#Kfdx#Turkey Ranch Road#The United States Army
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD introduce new program called SafeCam

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new addition will help police stop crime a lot faster, but for it to work, detectives need your home surveillance. The new program is called SafeCam and allows police departments across the country to get better access of crime footage. “Is a voluntary program where our citizens and the city […]
newschannel6now.com

WFPD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified 40-year-old Justin Feliciano as the person killed in Saturday night’s motorcycle crash. Police said Feliciano was driving the motorcycle and was traveling north on Kemp Street when he crashed into a 2013 Nissan Altima that was turning onto Avenue O from the southbound lane. Feliciano was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle after hitting the passenger side of the Nissan.
Texoma's Homepage

One sent to hospital after wreck on Midwestern Parkway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department had to use the jaws to get a driver out of a pickup after a wreck on Midwestern Parkway. Around 2:30 p.m., the Wichita Falls Police Department was called about a rollover wreck at Midwestern Parkway and Seabury Drive. According to WFPD Sgt. Adam Maloney, witnesses […]
newschannel6now.com

Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This year’s free July 4 concert at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers. City of Wichita Falls officials said the band is one of the leading ambassadors of the Oklahoma and Texas music movement, with over 500,000 records sold independently and 10 albums released.
Texoma's Homepage

Fresh 48 issued for fatal shooting of 15-year-old

UPDATE: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 9:40 p.m. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 following the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at 23rd Street and Grace Street. If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940) 322-9888, or […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

Wilson Boy Scouts watch Billy Turner’s casket ahead of burial

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Billy Turner, a victim of the 1941 pearl harbor attack, was brought back to Oklahoma earlier this week and will be buried on Saturday and in the meantime a local group of kids are watching over his casket. Turner will be the first veteran buried in...
WILSON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls is starting to see a lot of new schools coming to the area. Among those is Chesterton Academy, which is scheduled to open in August of 2023. Lauren and Jacob Morath, the co-founders of the school, said they do not have a set...
kswo.com

Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years with the station. Born and raised right here in Lawton, Makenzie graduated from Cameron University with her bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2016, before coming to work at the station.
LAWTON, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy