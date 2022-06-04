Former Buchanan County deputy charged with extortion after alleged lewd traffic stop

A former Buchanan County sheriff's deputy implied to a driver he pulled over for speeding that he would withhold the ticket if she showed him her breasts, court documents say.

The former deputy, Klint Bentley, has been charged with extortion in connection with the February traffic stop.

The court documents say Bentley, propositioning the driver, asked her, “What’s in it for me?” A criminal complaint says Bentley later contacted the driver via text asking for naked photos.

Bentley, who could not be reached for comment, also is charged with non-felonious misconduct in office and accepting a bribe. He was released on $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing in the case June 13.