Des Moines, IA

Perfection: How DCG girls soccer beat Waverly-Shell Rock in 2A state title game to cap a 22-0 season

By Joe Randleman, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
This season was all about perfection for the Dallas Center-Grimes girls soccer team.

The Mustangs finished off an amazing 22-0 run with a 2-0 victory over defending state champions Waverly-Shell Rock in the 2A championship game of the Iowa girls state soccer tournament Saturday in Des Moines.

"I've never heard anything about undefeated teams," DCG sophomore Olivia Cyr said. "To be one … it's an amazing feeling."

Avery Korsching and Cyr both found the back of the net to give DCG the victory and some revenge after losing in last year's 2A title game to Waverly-Shell Rock by a 5-1 score. Kenzie Roling scored four goals for Waverly-Shell Rock during last year's title game, but she was not available for the Go-Hawks this time around.

"That was a little bit of an extra motivator," DCG head coach Dan James said. "Waverly's taken us out the last two years. We exorcised some demons. Everybody had a huge role on this team and it was good to finally get that monkey off our back and get the state championship."

Korsching, the 1A all-tournament captain, broke a scoreless tie with a goal in front of the net from 16 yards out five minutes into the second half.

"I thought it was going to go wide and then it hit the post and went in," Korsching said. "I was shocked."

Cyr struck for DCG's second goal 23 minutes later. She followed up a ball by Kylie Knief with 11:15 left in regulation.

"We were only up 1-0, so it was still pretty tense," Cyr said. "When that goal went in I felt a weight lift off everyone's shoulders. At that point, I was like we've got this."

Waverly-Shell Rock had missed out on a great chance to tie the score five minutes earlier.

The Go-Hawks' Macy Smith, who entered the game with 28 goals, got an open look from just outside the penalty box. But her cross to the right was deflected by DCG keeper Mya Fritz.

Waverly-Shell Rock also had a couple of great looks off two corner kicks eight minutes into the game. But Morgan Aikey's initial corner sailed just over a leaping Fritz and Smith's corner resulted in a Go-Hawk header that also went just a little high.

The Go-Hawks ended their season at 18-2. Both of their losses came against DCG, with the Mustangs handing them a 1-0 setback in the season opener for both teams.

Fritz, Knief and junior midfielder Elena Bartek all joined Korsching as 2A all-tournament selections from DCG.

Korsching finished the season with 34 goals and 19 assists; Kneif had 22 goals and 16 assists and Ella Forsyth 16 goals and 14 assists. Fritz entered Saturday's game with 101 saves and only six goals allowed at keeper.

The magical run provided Korsching, the only senior among the DCG all-tournament selections, with the memory of a lifetime.

"Going 22-0 is something you're proud of and winning the championship is also something to be very proud of," Korsching said. "If we didn't work hard in the offseason — in the weight room or open gyms or in clubs — we wouldn't be where we're at. It's overwhelming with excitement and joy."

Dallas Center-Grimes 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Waverly Shell-Rock 0 0 — 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 0 2 — 2

Scoring

Second half

DCG — Avery Korsching, 45:09.

DCG — Olivia Cyr (Kylie Knief), 68:45.

The Des Moines Register

