ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man in critical condition after daytime shooting at Philadelphia SEPTA station, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Police say an afternoon shooting at a North Philadelphia SEPTA station has left one...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded After Being Shot 9 Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot nine times in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the 3900 block of North 7th Street. Police said the teen was rushed to the Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. No weapons were recovered, police said. There’s no word if there have been any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
CBS Philly

3 Teens Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 19th and Diamond Streets. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm two 15-year-old teens and a 14-year-old teen were just shot at 19th and Diamond in North Philadelphia. The victims are reportedly in stable condition right now. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2022 A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip and is in critical condition, according to police. Another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also shot. They are in stable condition, according to police. Police say the suspects appear to be young males wearing dark clothing and masks. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 42, dies after being shot in the head multiple times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after being shot in broad daylight at a gas station in North Philadelphia, according to police. A 42-year-old man pulled up to the gas station on the 2900 block of North Broad Street just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say the man paid for gas, but before he could pump the gas into his custom-made motorcycle, he was shot and killed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Fired Philadelphia man threatens shooting at former job, police say

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Police are looking for a man they say threatened to shoot his former boss after being fired. Khalyl Bey threatened to return to his former workplace and shoot his supervisor, according to Prospect Park Police. He also reportedly threatened to assault other employees. Police say the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: 2 Men In Custody In Connection To Shooting That Left 3 Dead, 11 Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in custody in connection to a mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend. Police said Monday night the second suspect, 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Vereen is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, among others. Vereen was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. without incident. Officials also searched his West Passyunk home for weapons but did not find any. Neighbors say Vereen has two children. It’s unclear if either was home at the time he was taken into custody. BREAKING: U.S. Marshalls have taken Rashaan Vereen into custody...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#North Philadelphia#Violent Crime#Septa
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Announces Pedestrian, Vehicular Traffic Restrictions Following Mass Shooting On South Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia has announced vehicle and traffic restrictions following the South Street mass shooting. Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, there will be no pedestrian or vehicular traffic between Front and 6th Streets from Bainbridge to Lombard Streets until 6 a.m. on Monday. BREAKING: pic.twitter.com/nvq1nKsw1j — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) June 5, 2022 The order comes after a mass shooting on South Street that killed three people and injured 12 others. #BREAKING: @PhillyPolice have set up unprecedented pedestrian and vehicle restrictions along South South one night after a mass shooting here. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MueVJfvWWI — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) June 5, 2022 At a press conference on Sunday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia shooting: What we know about the South Street victims

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified three people who were killed when gunfire erupted on a popular Philadelphia street late Saturday night. Around 11:30 p.m. June 4, police say officers on patrol near when they heard several gunshots coming from the 400 block of South Street. Officers responded as hundreds of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

South St. Closures & Curfews on the Table Following Shooting

In the wake of a mass shooting on South Street over the weekend, Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla said the city will be in ongoing conversations with businesses on the busy retail corridor about how best to proceed. That could include periodic street closures or curfews if deemed necessary by city officials and police, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Teenager shot in Canby Park

A teenager was hospitalized after being shot inside Wilmington's Canby Park Monday evening. Police said the 14-year-old young man was shot on the 600 block of South Union Street at 6:44 p.m. on June 7, 2022, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There was no suspect or...
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Mantua

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy last seen on June 4, 2022. Police say 14-year-old Kapri Gordon was last seen 3800 block of Folsom Street around 1:00 pm. Gordon was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black pants, and white...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy