ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1 Killed, At Least 8 Injured In Phoenix Strip Mall Shooting

By CBS News
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhYot_0g0gZRhK00

One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting on Saturday at a strip mall in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m., police said. They responded to multiple shooting calls in the area of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road, and people fled from a strip mall parking lot when officers arrived, police said. Multiple victims were located both at the scene and nearby.

So far, nine victims have been identified. Detectives say the investigation is preliminary, but said there was a large crowd gathered at a party in a strip mall when an altercation led to a shooting. The shooting, police said, took place inside and in a nearby parking lot and roadway.

During a news conference, Sgt. Andy Williams said a group of about 100 people were at the strip mall during the time of the shooting, according to CBS affiliate KPHO.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman shot multiple times in north Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in north Phoenix that left two people injured. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 19th and Dunlap Avenues and found a man and a woman who had both been shot multiple times. Both victims were hospitalized; the...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Three officers allegedly look on as homeless man drowns

Tempe, Ariz. — Three Tempe police officers are on non-disciplinary administrative paid leave after allegedly not helping a homeless man who drowned in a man-made city lake. Tempe police have released edited officers' body camera footage of the May 28 incident. According to a transcript of the footage provided...
TEMPE, AZ
US News and World Report

Police: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting Outside a Mesa Bar

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Two men were killed and two other people injured after a shooting outside a Mesa bar early Sunday, authorities said. Mesa police said one of the injured was a security guard, but is expected to recover and the other person also had non-life threatening injuries.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

1 killed, 8 others injured after north Phoenix strip mall shooting, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say nine people, including a teenage boy, were shot at a north Phoenix strip mall early Saturday morning. Officers say it happened at a party near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road after 1 a.m., and detectives believe a confrontation ended with nine people shot. One person, believed to be a woman, died after being taken to the hospital. Two other women suffered life-threatening injuries. A teenage boy was among those shot, but he is expected to be okay. During a news conference, Sgt. Williams said a group of about 100 people were at the strip mall at the shooting, and that while the victims’ ages weren’t immediately clear, he believed they were between 17 and 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Phoenix Shopping Center

DEVELOPING STORY: At least nine people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire broke out at a shopping center in Phoenix. Police say there was a gathering of about 100 people at the strip mall when a fight broke out. When the bullets started flying, a 14-year-old girl was killed.
PHOENIX, AZ
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy