Pressure Drop Brewing: A Beer to Benefit Oishei

Pressure Drop Brewing released Lyam's Lager on Saturday, and a portion of the new beer's proceeds will be donated to Oishei Children's Hospital.

According to the brewery, they were approached with the idea by Joe Frank, a parent of a former patient at Oishei.

Frank's first-born son, Lyam, suffered from Volvulus, the twisting of the intestine, and received assistance and care at Children's Hospital.

According to the brewery, in appreciation for the care they received at Children's, and in memory of their Lyam, the Frank family wanted to give back to the hospital, and that is when they reached out to Pressure Drop Brewery back in February.

Shortie Studios Photography

Pressure Drop Brewing



"We are absolutely honored that the Frank's chose our brewery to collaborate with to make this beer," said Karl Kolbe, CEO and Head Brewer.

The brewery said a light lager was chosen as the style to appeal to all craft beer drinkers, and Lyam's Lager will be available at bars restaurants around the Buffalo area.