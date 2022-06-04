Wright State Baseball eliminated in the Blacksburg Regional

WSU Raiders Stock Contributed Photo

BLACKSBURG, VA — The Wright State Raider baseball team’s run in the NCAA Baseball Tournament came to an end Saturday afternoon when they were eliminated in the Blacksburg Regional losing to Gonzaga, 11-9, in the consolation bracket.

Wright State lost to the host school Virginia Tech Friday night, 15-9.

The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning and six in the third to take a 9-4 lead. But the Bulldogs kept cutting into the advantage with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh to go ahead for good. Wright State had two runners on in the bottom of the ninth with two outs but Avery Fisher struck out to end the game.

Zane Harris’s two run home run in the third inning put the Raiders ahead, 5-4, but Andrew Patrick’s three-run shot increased it to 9-4. The Bulldogs took the lead in the seventh on a three-run double by Savier Pinales. Gonzaga added another run. Owen Wild pitched 6 1/3 innings out of the bullpen for Gonzaga to get the win.

Wright State’s season comes to an end with a 30-27 record.

©2022 Cox Media Group