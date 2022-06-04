Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives HBCU Star Michael Badejo a Shoutout on Twitter

HBCU defensive star Michael Badejo gets an XFL Shoutout from "The Rock."

When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gives you a shoutout via Twitter, it makes the weeks of going undrafted and waiting for teams to call a little sweeter for HBCU star Michael Badejo.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Twelve or more NFL and CFL teams had conversations with Badejo before the 2022 NFL Draft in April. Despite the interest, no team drafted the Texas Southern defensive end.

Badejo said following the draft, his "agency got calls" and continued, but "no one pulled the trigger yet."

It was difficult for him, family, former coaches, and most talent evaluators to understand why none of the 32 teams officially extended a rookie minicamp invitation.

Still, Badejo remained positive.

A few weeks later, Badejo messaged me, "still working out, thinking a CFL team will give me a chance pretty soon." Then, the good news hit his inbox. The XFL invited many HBCU, FCS, and FBS undrafted players to its regional showcases. Badejo was invited to the XFL Showcase for HBCU players at Jackson State on July 16 and the Texas Showcase on July 24. The other four showcases will be in Washington, DC, Florida, Hawai'i, and Arizona.

"Blessing in disguise! There's a reason I go the invite, and now it's time to show 'em who's Michael Badejo," he excitedly texted.

I have to Michael and his family credit. Although being overlooked was difficult, he never lost his faith and maintained his workout regimen.

He gave Dwayne Johnson his appreciation for the XFL gear on Saturday morning. "Thank you @XFL2023 @TheRock for the merchandise," Badejo posted.

The XFL owner responded, "Get it!! I'll see you soon!

It was the icing on the cake for Badejo! "It's an amazing feeling to know 'The Rock' knows who I am...why I won't let him down."

Badejo and many others will have their opportunity to shine for the XFL teams in the showcases. That's all they wanted. More so, that's all any player ever needs...an opportunity.