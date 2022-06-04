ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives HBCU Star Michael Badejo a Shoutout on Twitter

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E44a8_0g0gYhuH00

HBCU defensive star Michael Badejo gets an XFL Shoutout from "The Rock."

When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gives you a shoutout via Twitter, it makes the weeks of going undrafted and waiting for teams to call a little sweeter for HBCU star Michael Badejo.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Twelve or more NFL and CFL teams had conversations with Badejo before the 2022 NFL Draft in April. Despite the interest, no team drafted the Texas Southern defensive end.

Badejo said following the draft, his "agency got calls" and continued, but "no one pulled the trigger yet."

It was difficult for him, family, former coaches, and most talent evaluators to understand why none of the 32 teams officially extended a rookie minicamp invitation.

Still, Badejo remained positive.

A few weeks later, Badejo messaged me, "still working out, thinking a CFL team will give me a chance pretty soon." Then, the good news hit his inbox. The XFL invited many HBCU, FCS, and FBS undrafted players to its regional showcases. Badejo was invited to the XFL Showcase for HBCU players at Jackson State on July 16 and the Texas Showcase on July 24. The other four showcases will be in Washington, DC, Florida, Hawai'i, and Arizona.

"Blessing in disguise! There's a reason I go the invite, and now it's time to show 'em who's Michael Badejo," he excitedly texted.

I have to Michael and his family credit. Although being overlooked was difficult, he never lost his faith and maintained his workout regimen.

He gave Dwayne Johnson his appreciation for the XFL gear on Saturday morning. "Thank you @XFL2023 @TheRock for the merchandise," Badejo posted.

The XFL owner responded, "Get it!! I'll see you soon!

It was the icing on the cake for Badejo! "It's an amazing feeling to know 'The Rock' knows who I am...why I won't let him down."

Badejo and many others will have their opportunity to shine for the XFL teams in the showcases. That's all they wanted. More so, that's all any player ever needs...an opportunity.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Returning To Green Bay: NFL World Reacts

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#American Football#Cfl#Xfl#Fcs#Fbs#The Xfl Showcase#Jackson State
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Has Reportedly Died At 83

A longtime AFL and NFL star reportedly passed away at the age of 83 last month. The New York Jets announced that former All-Pro offensive lineman Bob Talamini died on May 30. Talamini, who starred for the Oilers and Jets, was one of the best offensive linemen of the 1960s. He played every game from 1960-68, totaling 116 regular season and postgame games over that time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Deion Sanders Makes Notable Hire: College Football World Reacts

Deion Sanders continues to add notable names to his Jackson State college football program. While Coach Prime is reeling in several big recruits, he's also reeling in some big coaches. The Jackson State head coach has added veteran college football coach Tim Brewster to his staff. Sanders has also hired...
JACKSON, NJ
The Spun

Erin Andrews' Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Story Going Viral

Erin Andrews was a member of the dance team during her college years at Florida. While the veteran sports reporter cover the NFL for a living, she's dreamed of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, too. Recently, the Fox Sports reporter got to live out her Cowboys cheerleader dream. Andrews was...
NFL
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
312
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy