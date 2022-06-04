Two men who died in Pueblo power plant coal pile collapse identified

The two men who died after being trapped beneath a coal pile that collapsed at the Comanche power plant in Pueblo earlier this week were identified Saturday by the Pueblo County coroner as 28-year-old Kyle Bussey and Phillip Roberts, 36.

Bussey was from Pueblo and Roberts from Cañon City, Coroner Brian Cotter said in a statement posted on Twitter. Their next-of-kin have been informed, and autopsies are being performed, Cotter said.

The men's bodies were pulled from beneath 60 feet of coal in a reclamation area at the power plant southeast of Pueblo about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Rescuers worked for eight hours to locate and retrieve them from under the coal pile, which collapsed in the morning as they were working on it.

The two were employed by Savage Services, a third-party contractor at the plant.

The company is working with local and federal authorities to investigate the root cause of the accident to ensure nothing similar happens in the future, said Jeff Hymas, Savage's director of communications.

