ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pueblo Chieftain

Two men who died in Pueblo power plant coal pile collapse identified

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRESz_0g0gYg1Y00

The two men who died after being trapped beneath a coal pile that collapsed at the Comanche power plant in Pueblo earlier this week were identified Saturday by the Pueblo County coroner as 28-year-old Kyle Bussey and Phillip Roberts, 36.

Bussey was from Pueblo and Roberts from Cañon City, Coroner Brian Cotter said in a statement posted on Twitter. Their next-of-kin have been informed, and autopsies are being performed, Cotter said.

The men's bodies were pulled from beneath 60 feet of coal in a reclamation area at the power plant southeast of Pueblo about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Rescuers worked for eight hours to locate and retrieve them from under the coal pile, which collapsed in the morning as they were working on it.

Previous coverage:Deaths of 2 men in Pueblo power plant coal pile collapse 'cuts to the core'

The two were employed by Savage Services, a third-party contractor at the plant.

The company is working with local and federal authorities to investigate the root cause of the accident to ensure nothing similar happens in the future, said Jeff Hymas, Savage's director of communications.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Coroner identifies woman in homicide investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner have identified the woman killed in the homicide investigation in Pueblo. On Tuesday, May 31, Pueblo police were called to a residence in the 3000 block of N. Elizabeth after they received a call to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, police found a woman The post Coroner identifies woman in homicide investigation in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

One person seriously injured in motorcycle vs firetruck crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police and emergency crews responded to a crash involving a fire truck and motorcycle just before 9:30 Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Uintah and North Institute Street. When officers arrived, they determined the motorcycle was traveling east on Uintah and the fire truck was on N Institute making a left turn to go west on E Uintah St.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Teenager who died in Lake Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — A teenager who died while swimming in Lake Pueblo on Monday evening has been identified as 16-year-old David Marez by the Pueblo County Coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled and Marez’s family has been notified. Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, said...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash involving motorcycle and fire truck at Uintah St. and N. Institute St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a crash involving a motorcycle and fire truck at Uintah St. and N. Institute St., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Injury traffic crash involving a motorcycle and fire truck near E. Uintah St. and N. Institute St. Road closures in the area. Avoid the area and The post Crash involving motorcycle and fire truck at Uintah St. and N. Institute St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plant#Gannett#Accident#Twitter#Savage Services
FOX31 Denver

Missing swimmer has died in Lake Pueblo

UPDATE: A teenage swimmer has died and his body has been recovered from Lake Pueblo. Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, provided an update at a press conference Monday evening. He said the call came in at 4:06 p.m. of a swimmer who had become distressed at Fish Hook Cove in Lake […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Name of 16-year-old who drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park released

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The name of the teen victim who was pulled from Lake Pueblo State Park was released Tuesday morning. Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified 16-year-old David Marez as the swimmer who died Monday at Lake Pueblo. According to the coroner's office, he was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent drowning. The post Name of 16-year-old who drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park released appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife say two people died in separate incidents on the Arkansas River today. One in Lake Pueblo, another in the Royal Gorge. CPW was called to Lake Pueblo for the search of a missing swimmer in the lake around 6 p.m. They...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man barricades himself following a domestic disturbance, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man barricaded himself following a domestic disturbance in southeast Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police received a report of a physical domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of Fountain Springs Grove which led a man barricading himself inside a bathroom, just after 9 a.m. Police found a probable cause to arrest The post Man barricades himself following a domestic disturbance, police say appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Mom mourns 18-year-old daughter after “accidental” shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New court documents reveal that 18-year-old Malaya Leary died in late May after a man told police he accidentally pulled the trigger and didn't mean to end her life. Malaya's mother, April Leary, is now begging the community to remember Malaya for how she lived, not for how she died. The post Mom mourns 18-year-old daughter after “accidental” shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One dead following motorcycle crash in Fountain on Saturday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police said one man is dead after riding a motorcycle without a helmet and attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on the right shoulder. Investigators believe the motorcyclist lost control while on the shoulder and crashed. Fountain Police and Fire found the man dead when responding to the crash on The post One dead following motorcycle crash in Fountain on Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Northbound N Academy closed at Palmer Park for crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire is asking the community to avoid North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard for a crash that happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officials said a person was extricated from the rollover with minor injuries. The crash is shutting down northbound North Academy at Palmer Park. The post Northbound N Academy closed at Palmer Park for crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
835
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy