How UCLA's win in the Auburn Regional impacts Auburn baseball
By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
3 days ago
How does the UCLA vs SLU game affect Auburn?
Auburn won their first game of the regional over SLU by a score of 19-7, which means they have a date with Florida State.
In the first elimination game of the Auburn regional, the Bruins of UCLA played the Lions of SLU. UCLA commanded the entire game and won by a score of 16-2. This will send the Southland Conference champion Lions home after two straight losses.
Does this game have any effect on Auburn?
Let's look at some takeaways that will affect Auburn from this elimination game.
Hopefully, Auburn can beat the Seminoles in Saturday night's matchup, sending them to play UCLA. That would be perfect for Auburn since UCLA and FSU could beat up on each other in the elimination game then Auburn would play the winner.
The Tigers put themselves in an excellent position to win their regional by saving their key pitchers. If Auburn takes care of business against FSU, they will be in great shape to head to the super regional round.
Auburn's game against FSU will be played at 6 pm CT on June 4th and can be found on ESPN2.
