ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Valley Link in running for $450 million of Biden infrastructure funds

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvEjh_0g0gYajC00

A commuter train project that would connect the San Joaquin Valley to the East Bay is in the running to receive about $450 million from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, the Tri-Valley San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority announced this week.

The project — called Valley Link — aims to unclog the I-580/Altamont Corridor, according to a Rail Authority brief. It also aims to improve air quality by allowing commuters an alternative to driving, according to Wil Ridder, deputy director of the rail authority.

Could a new train unclog Altamont Pass?Your questions about Valley Link, answered

Valley Link would include seven stations stretching 42 miles east from the Bay Area, starting at the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station and ending in north Lathrop.

In the running

The Federal Transit Administration has said Valley Link can compete for a piece of the $18 billion the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act put aside for certain transit projects, according to the Rail Authority.

Clinching $450 million of that money is key to building the first phase of Valley Link, which would connect Dublin/Pleasanton BART to Mountain House, according to Ridder.

Next, Valley Link must detail its costs, environmental impacts and design plans to the transit administration, Ridder said.

How long would Bay Area commutes take on Valley Link?

It depends on your commute — but if your commute takes you through the Altamont Pass, Valley Link would likely make it shorter, according to Kevin Sheridan, the rail authority's executive director.

"This project provides the means for people to get out of their cars in the Mountain House area, or on I-205 or I-580, and catch a train that’s going to take 25 minutes to get over to Dublin/Pleasanton BART," Sheridan said.

"For most commuters that drive over there now, it's more like 45 minutes for them. So it’s giving them at least 40 minutes to an hour back for their life," Sheridan said, when you count time saved in both directions.

Will Valley Link reduce traffic?

The I-580/Altamont Corridor gets more than 105,000 commuters daily, according to a Rail Authority brief.

Valley Link would carry an estimated 33,000 people each day by 2040, a report by the authority found. It is expected to slash vehicle travel by more than 140 million miles that year, the report stated.

Removing a significant number of drivers from the road would likely mean a shorter rush-hour window, Sheridan said.

"When you start adding rail and transit into the mix, that [peak commute] window starts getting less ... you're creating capacity so the amount of congestion spread over the peak hour is less."

Will the train bring more Bay Area 'transplants?'

"They’re kind of already here, right?" Sheridan said of Bay Area "transplants."

One problem the project aims to address is high Bay Area housing costs. For every six jobs in the Bay Area, there is only one house, according to a Rail Authority brief.

The authority has passed policies supporting the construction of new housing near the Valley Link corridor.

And while it's hard to tell how accessible the housing market will be to locals when Valley Link opens, currently, the market favors buyers with lots of cash.

'There's a house out there for me':How one buyer found a home in Stockton's hot market

"There is our population that was born and raised in Stockton and the surrounding (area) … but what we find is when developers go to build new housing developments or to meet regional housing needs, those aren’t necessarily the residents ... that are buying those homes."

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Twilight of the Bay Area NIMBY

Susan Kirsch is a 78-year-old retired teacher who lives in a small cottage home in Mill Valley, California, on a quiet suburban street that looks toward a grassy knoll. A Sierra Club member with a pesticide-free garden, she has an Amnesty International sticker on her front window and a photograph on her refrigerator of herself and hundreds of other people spelling out “TAX THE 1%” on a beach.
MILL VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lathrop, CA
City
Mountain House, CA
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
Stockton, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
SFGate

California lawmakers mull buying out farmers to save water

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After decades of fighting farmers in court over how much water they can take out of California's rivers and streams, some state lawmakers want to try something different: use taxpayer money to buy out farmers. A proposal in the state Senate would spend up to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
calmatters.network

Iron Horse Trail gap closed in Livermore

The city of Livermore, Zone 7 Water Agency and Living Arroyos program recently held a ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new segment of the Iron Horse Regional Trail on the south side of the Arroyo Mocho channel between Isabel Avenue and Murrieta Boulevard. The trail improvements close the...
LIVERMORE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Land Use#Altamont#The Rail Authority
Silicon Valley

Tech company takes big chunk of South Bay office space in expansion

SANTA CLARA — A tech company that provides a wide array of data storage products and services has signed a deal to rent a big chunk of office space in Santa Clara. Pure Storage has signed a deal to sublease approximately 330,000 square feet of office space in Santa Clara Square, a big mixed-use tech, housing and retail complex in Silicon Valley, according to information from the company and JLL, a commercial real estate firm.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Robb Report

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Social Media Fallout Continues Over This Bay Area Bakery’s Controversial Trademark

On Sunday, June 5, the owners of Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery, Sam Butarbutar and Wentner Shyu, took to their company’s Instagram to air out some feelings about recent reporting by local media. In the post, the husband-and-husband founders share “specifics that were not included in the article,” appearing to refer to a story that ran in the San Francisco Chronicle on June 1 about cease and desist letters sent on behalf of the company to numerous bakeries around the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
rosevilletoday.com

Visiting Martinez, a city of surprise

Martinez, Calif. – Let’s face it, when traveling by car, oil refineries never evoke that “hey, let’s check out this city!” attitude. They often act as a visual repellent to even the most curious and avid explorers. In the process, travelers can miss out on colorful, vibrant, and fun-filled cities bursting with plenty of character. Welcome to Martinez.
MARTINEZ, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

2K+
Followers
691
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy