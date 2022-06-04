ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Auburn offers 2023 Colorado commit Naquil Betrand

By Jack Carlough
 3 days ago

While it does provoke some worry, it’s usually a good omen when a commit of yours receives an offer from a major Power 5 school. The goal is to outcompete other programs and being the first to land a highly sought-after prospect probably means you’re doing something right on the recruiting trail.

That’s the silver lining view of things, at least.

But Karl Dorrell and staff have indeed done plenty right in building Colorado’s 2023 class . Three-star offensive tackle Naquil Betrand is one of those prized commits the Buffs have for 2023. He is currently the No. 19 rated player in the state of Pennsylvania and the second-highest rated player in Dorrell’s 10-deep group of 2023 commits, per 247Sports .

However, Betrand’s talents are also being wanted by other big-name programs. On Tuesday, the SEC’s Auburn Tigers extended him an offer.

Our pals at Auburn Wire shared their admiration of Betrand :

His pad level is great and he really excels at blocking in the run game. That is something that the Tigers can use. It will take offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau some time to figure out of he wants to be pass-heavy, run-heavy, or maybe even both. With a blend of good pass blockers and run blockers, it will make it easier for him to call plays.

Betrand has a good relationship with the Colorado coaching staff. It won’t be easy to pry him away from Boulder. However, the opportunity to play early and in the best conference could very well be enough to convince him to flip. We will have to wait and see how his recruitment unfolds.

For the sake of not losing yet another talented player, let’s hope Betrand remains loyal.

Also of note, Betrand tagged former Colorado defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh in a tweet announcing his Aubrun offer. Brumbaugh coached one season for the Buffs in 2019 and now heads the Tigers’ D-line.

Football's forgotten position: Colorado's greatest all-time fullbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMNQz_0g0gYJux00

