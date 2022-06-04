ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade's softball state title game postponed

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

Cascade softball’s OSAA Class 4A state championship game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to weather.

The Cougars now will face Marist at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Jane Sanders Stadium at the University of Oregon.

Cascade will be in the softball state title game for the first time since 2012, and it will try for its first softball state championship since winning consecutive titles in 2010-11.

The Cougars are 24-4 this season and went 17-1 in the Oregon West Conference.

As the No. 2 seed, Cascade beat Hidden Valley, Estacada and La Grande in the playoffs to reach the title game.

