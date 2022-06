Deborah James has shared the place where she's "always wanted to die" following the decision to stop her treatment for bowel cancer. James, 40, recorded the final episode of her BBC podcast You, Me & The Big C: Putting the Can in Cancer just days after sharing that she is in hospice. Ahead of the episode called Deborah James' Last Dance, producer Mike Holt explained that James recorded the episode from her parents' garden in a sunchair.

