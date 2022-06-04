ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns re-sign RB D'Ernest Johnson on one-year deal

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns re-signed running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year contract worth up to $2.43M, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson, 26, went undrafted in 2018 and joined the Browns a year later after a stint with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football. In three seasons with Cleveland, Johnson has rushed for 721 yards with three touchdowns and an efficient 5.3 yards per rushing attempt.

Last season, Johnson made two starts when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were out due to injury and excelled in those opportunities. In October, he led Cleveland to a 17-14 win against the Denver Broncos with 146 rushing yards and a touchdown.

In the Browns' regular season finale, Johnson rushed a career-high 25 times for 123 yards and a touchdown against the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

After the 2021 season, Johnson became a restricted free agent and was tendered by the Browns, giving the team the right to match any offer he received.

