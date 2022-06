The Yankees have reeled off six in a row, as they seem determined to answer the question “What if we just made the whole season out of winning streaks?” They’re off today, so they’ll try to carry the momentum from back-to-back sweeps over to Minnesota when they start a three-game set with the Twins on Tuesday. It should be noted the Yankees’ schedule as about to get much tougher, with a bundle of games against the Rays and Jays upcoming. If they can keep rolling even as the waves get choppy, we may have to conclude that there’s just nothing that can stop them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO