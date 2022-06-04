Community Group hosts Pride flag raising at Rye Town Park

The Town of Rye and the local nonprofit Pride organization Community Group hosted a flag raising at Rye Town Park Saturday.

The theme for this year was "Changemakers."

A mural created by 25 teenage students from Rye, Rye Neck, Blindbrook, Port Chester, and Pellham was unveiled at the event.

The students identified several activists who have influenced LGBTQ+ rights and shared how they have used their platforms to amplify messages of inclusion.

The student's purposely depicted silhouettes, so that anyone would be able to see themselves in the diverse set of figures.

