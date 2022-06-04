Four area state champions crowned in Division II state track and field back half for the ages

In truth, there are a handful of very deserving candidates for this award, but it’s hard to argue Kolar crosses off the most boxes of what an MVP should be in that she excels in so many areas her mere presence makes her team better. Kolar batted .579 this year playing a premium position (third base) that gets a lot of traffic. She had 12 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 38 RBI and 26 runs scored — and those are numbers accrued despite many teams trying to pitch around her. If the area’s players were put in a pool for a draft, Kolar would be the player to build around in that she’s ferocious with the bat in her hands and is near flawless in the field at a very difficult position to play. A tremendous senior year for her in leading the area’s best team in so many ways.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO