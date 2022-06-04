ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda performs King George III song in front of royals

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gdlcx_0g0gWrzN00

Lin-Manuel Miranda gave a nod to the Queen’s ancestor King George III during his performance at the Platinum Party at the Palace.

The composer and playwright joined Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber for his section of his performance, which was an homage to British musicals worked on by Lord Lloyd Webber as well as other notable West End shows.

Lord Lloyd Webber, while playing the piano, asked Miranda: “Do you have a Hamilton selection for our Queen?,” referencing his Tony and Olivier award-winning rap musical about American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChDzZ_0g0gWrzN00
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The musical pokes fun at the British monarchy with the character of King George III, who is portrayed as an extravagant, pompous king.

Miranda then sang a version of the Hamilton song, What Comes Next?, which is sung by King George III in the West End and Broadway production.

King George III is the Queen’s great-great-great-great grandfather.

In a version of the song, where he changed the lyrics, Miranda sang: “You say that everyone here will be getting a bank holiday.

“You see, it’s not every year there’s a Platinum Queen’s Jubilee. Not so bad, I mean I’m from New York so I don’t really know what that means, but it sounds rad.

“It’s been quite a journey from northern Manhattan to Queens.”

He then introduced the London cast of Hamilton, where they performed another song from the show, called Wait For It.

The musical section also featured performances from the Phantom Of The Opera, the Lion King and Joseph, with Jason Donovan as the lead, and the musical Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447owm_0g0gWrzN00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting ‘King George’ and the cast at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London (Dan Charity/The Sun/PA) (PA Archive)

Six is another nod to the British monarchy as it is a musical about Henry VIII’s six wives.

Miranda’s performance at the event was not the first time members of the royal family have seen Hamilton.

The Queen’s grandson, the Duke of Sussex, watched the show at London’s Victoria Palace with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, in 2018, before the couple moved to the US.

After the performance, Duke of Sussex joked about playing his ancestor by breaking out into a version of What Comes Next?.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Jason Donovan
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#The Lion King#The Platinum Party#British#American
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's hairdresser reveals what Archie and Lilibet are really like

Royal fans have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children ever since they landed in the UK this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. However, day three of the extended bank holiday is upon us and there is still no sign of Archie, three,...
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Pair Using Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee As An Opportunity To Reconcile With Royal Family? Prince William Allegedly Not On Board

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June. There are reports claiming that the couple will also bring their children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, along with them. However, it has also been confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t join the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy