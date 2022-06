Interesting matchup at Welterweight to kick off the main card of UFC 275. Ramazan Emeev has a ton of experience with the UFC and will look to get back on track after losing his last time out to Danny Roberts by split decision. He will have a stiff test against emerging Australian Jack Della Maddalena, who is 2-0 in the UFC and 11-2 in his career.

UFC ・ 3 HOURS AGO