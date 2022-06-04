ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch Activision's New "Ultimate Team" Teaser for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing an official release date, Activision is gearing up to unveil a “worldwide reveal” of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on June 8, according to a new teaser. The new “Ultimate Team” visual does not reveal too much about the...

ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The 13 Best Games on PS5 Right Now

When the PlayStation 5 launched in 2019, it started out with a modest games library. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls are great, but not self-contained killer apps unto themselves. A year and a half later, the PS5 has an impressive catalog of titles. Many are worth going out of your way to play.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Release Date and More Seemingly Leaks

Marvel's Midnight Suns from 2K and Firaxis Games has been quiet since being delayed out of its initial March 2022 release window to the second half of the year. Following a set of ratings for the title from international sources and ahead of the upcoming Summer Game Fest, however, it would appear that the Marvel's Midnight Suns release date and more might have leaked.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
VIDEO GAMES
A North American Release Date for 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Surfaces

Set to release June 11 in Japan, a North American release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has now surfaced. A Twitter user recently shared a photo of a theater poster that lists the film will be arriving in North American theaters August 19. The theater is currently on display at the AMC Neshaminy 24 theater in Bensalem, Pennsylvania located inside the Neshaminy Mall.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
FIFA
PC Gamer

The world's first 4K 240Hz curved gaming monitor is finally available for pre-order, sort of

Samsung's Odyssey Neo G8 is so exclusive you have to be put on a waiting list to pre-order. There's no such thing as too much or too fast when it comes to PC gaming. That's what Samsung was hoping for, at least, when it announced that the Neo G8 curved gaming monitor (opens in new tab) features both a 4K resolution panel and a shockingly high refresh rate of 240Hz. It's a first for 4K gaming monitors.
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

The Quarry – The best pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

Gather around the campfire and prepare to control your own cinematic horror story in 2K Games' brand new interactive drama The Quarry, set for release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on June 10, 2022. From Supermassive Games, the creators of Until Dawn, The Quarry acts...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First Free Game for July 2022

Sony has announced the first free game that it will be giving away as part of PlayStation Plus in July 2022. At this point in time, June 2022's games haven't even gone live for PS Plus subscribers, which makes this reveal from Sony for next month quite surprising. However, the reason for this announcement is due to the fact that the game in question that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in July is also releasing within this same month.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Amazon takes on PS5 and Xbox scalpers with a new invite system

Is trying to fend off scalpers and bots that snag all of the and consoles before you can secure one. It's rolling out an invite-based ordering option for high-demand products that are in low supply to help legitimate shoppers get their hands on the items. The invite option is available...
RETAIL
SVG

New Call Of Duty Trailer Has Everyone Questioning Reality

Last week, "Call of Duty" fans got the news they'd been waiting for when Infinity Ward officially announced the impending release date of "Modern Warfare 2." Though some gamers are still skeptical of whether or not the new iteration can recapture the excitement of the original "MW2," the presence of fan favorite characters like Ghost and Soap has still piqued the interest of longtime fans. Now, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming game has dropped, and the visuals contained therein are seriously shocking some fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

See the new trailer 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' coming in 2023

Lucasfilm Games and Electronic Arts' sequel to "Jedi: Fallen Order" arrives next year with all new Cal Kestis adventures. Avid video gamers hunting for immersive diversions in the galaxy far, far away were rewarded with a first look at the long-anticipated and forever delayed "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" game during last week's geeky gala known as Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Data Leak Implies the Next Legend Will be 'Vantage' in Season 14

A new data leak from Apex Legends has one content creator claiming the new Legend in Season 14 will be a hero called "Vantage." ThordanSmash, Apex Legends YouTube content creator, recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel on June 5 claiming that a new leak from the game has revealed the next Legend to be added in the upcoming content season ⁠— Season 14. According to him, the appearance of some unfamiliar banner images and practice range gameplay has given away the new Legend's identity.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Sega, still doing what Nintendon’t, announces a tiny Sega CD retro console

Sega's Genesis Mini console was one of the only officially licensed retro emulation boxes that came close to the NES and SNES Classics' combination of software quality and hardware authenticity, even if its emulation wasn't quite perfect and its game selection was missing some heavy hitters. The company's mini-Game Gear was also the first officially licensed device to make the mini-console fad portable.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GoldenEye 007 Remaster Likely Releasing Very Soon

It looks like the remaster of the Nintendo 64 classic shooter GoldenEye 007 could be releasing far sooner than expected. Over the past couple of months, multiple leaks have come about suggesting that a new version of the popular James Bond video game would be coming to Xbox at some point. And while we have yet to receive official confirmation that this is happening, it looks like a reveal, and a release, will be happening in the very near future.
VIDEO GAMES

