ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daniel Craig and Sir Paul McCartney among celebrities hailing Queen

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPMdL_0g0gVpG800

Daniel Craig and Sir Paul McCartney are among the celebrities who have expressed their appreciation of the Queen’s service over her 70-year reign during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

As part of the special Jubilee event, film footage of the Queen at her coronation was played with a voiceover of the monarch saying: “When I was 21 I pledged my life to the service of our people and I asked for God’s help to make good that vow. I do not regret nor retract one word of it.”

It was followed by pre-recorded video messages from famous faces who spoke of their love for the monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XxSUi_0g0gVpG800
Sir Paul McCartney spoke of his appreciation of the Queen (PA) (PA Wire)

James Bond star Craig said: “Your Majesty, thank you for your continued presence in our lives, for your leadership, and for your unwavering grace and poise.

The actor, 54, also referenced the memorable sketch from the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony where it looked like Craig had jumped out of a helicopter with the Queen.

Recalling the moment, he added: “I will follow you anywhere Mam, out of any helicopter door.”

Beatles star Sir Paul, 79, paid his respects to the monarch by saying: “I love you like many other people, so congratulations and thank you for 70 beautiful years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWiAb_0g0gVpG800
Michelle Obama thanked the monarch for her kindness (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

While former US First Lady Michelle Obama praised the Queen for the kindness she had shown her and her family.

She said: “I want to thank you for your genuine warmth to our entire family.

“Whether you were welcoming a nervous First Lady to Buckingham Palace for the first time, or your extraordinary kindness toward our children.

“I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years. Thank you Ma’am, for your remarkable example.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klDzn_0g0gVpG800
Actress Dame Julie Andrews was among the stars praising the monarch Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Dame Julie Andrews also sent a message of appreciation, saying: “Your Majesty, you were so young when you ascended the throne, and you have dedicated yourself to our country and the Commonwealth ever since.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say a wholehearted thank you, Ma’am.”

Dame Judi Dench was also seen praising the Queen for the “dedication and the devotion and the love and the care” she has shown the nation over the last 70 years.

Before delivering a rendition of his hit track Your Song, Sir Elton John congratulated the Queen on “70 incredible years as our ruling monarch”.

He added: “It’s been an amazing journey for you. You’ve been such a great part of my life ever since I was a child and up to the present day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5hWC_0g0gVpG800
Sir Elton John performed by video link after delivering a message to the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

“I wanted to record something for you in a place that you would love. So here we are in the red drawing-room at Windsor Castle, I thought it would be the ideal place to pay tribute to amazing rain and long may you reign.”

While David Beckham reflected on her work for the UK and the whole of the Commonwealth, added: “Thank you Ma’am for your dedication, your service and for everything that you represent. Our country owes you so much.”

Sporting stars including Sir Mo Farah, tennis player Emma Raducanu and Olympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds were also among the famous faces to deliver messages thanking the Queen.

Platinum Party at the Palace is being broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dame Judi Dench
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Ellie Simmonds
Person
Mo Farah
Person
David Beckham
Person
Elton John
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
newschain

Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the Queen. The monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Bbc#Platinum Party#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
newschain

Highlights from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations have seen antics on the balcony, flag-waving Windsors and an unexpected royal double act with a famous bear. Here are some of the highlights from the four days of festivities. The Jubilee Queen. After 70 years on the throne, the Queen remains the leading...
WORLD
newschain

Tropical Storm Alex forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rain and gusty winds. National Hurricane Centre forecasters said in an advisory at 5am local time that Alex...
FORT PIERCE, FL
newschain

Menuisier to take patient approach with injured Sir Bob Parker

Sir Bob Parker has suffered an injury that means he could be ruled out for the rest of the season, according to trainer David Menuisier. Third in the Group Two Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud last month, the Michael Watt-owned son of Siyouni was being prepared for the Derby when he met with a setback, which was more serious than first thought.
ANIMALS
newschain

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England after jeering in Hungary

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary. The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.
UEFA
newschain

Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades

The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show. Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year. It was the second lowest number of...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy