Arkansas hammers Oklahoma State bullpen in wild comeback to advance to NCAA regional final

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State center fiedler Caeden Trenkle sprinted to his right and dove with his body fully extended to make the catch on the sinking fly ball.

And in that moment, the Cowboys’ confidence started to rise.

Arkansas was denied perhaps two runs that would have tied the game in the sixth inning. The Cowboys’ offense immediately scored three more.

Everything seemed to be breaking their way.

“We felt pretty good,” Trenkle said.

In just a few innings, there was little left to feel positive about.

“You gotta play to the last pitch,” Trenkle said.

Everything that was good unraveled for the seventh-seeded Cowboys in a devastating way late Saturday night.

OSU’s bullpen collapsed as Arkansas’ offense awoke in a mammoth way, scoring 15 runs in the final three innings to stun the Cowboys 20-12 in the Stillwater Regional winner’s bracket game at O’Brate Stadium .

OSU (40-21) plays Missouri State at noon Sunday in an elimination game. The winner gets Arkansas at 6 p.m. in the regional final needing two wins to take down the Razorbacks and advance.

A loss at any point ends the Cowboys’ season.

“Quickly,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said about how the Cowboys recover, “and with zero room for anything other than a quick night’s sleep and a courageous alarm clock and a chance to keep playing baseball.”

OSU led 7-2 and 10-5 in the game.

But its bullpen could not hold down Arkansas’ offense.

The Razorbacks hit seven home runs — three off OSU ace Justin Campbell and four off six relievers — and never really let the Cowboys get comfortable with their leads.

And things got wacky in the eighth.

OSU’s Roman Phansalkar allowed a lead-off single to Peyton Stovall and then hit Zack Gregory and Brayden Webb on consecutive pitches to load the bases.

Clinging to a 10-8 lead, the Cowboys turned to closer Nolan McLean.

He moved from third base to the mound and never truly found his control, even after striking out Brady Slavens, the first batter he faced. McLean walked the next two batters, tying the game. He then hit Chris Lanzilli to give Arkansas the lead and walked Robert Moore to score another run.

“Obviously, we put him in a difficult position,” Holliday said. “I think he was very courageous trying to go in there and pitch out of the jam. He was trying to make some perfect pitches to keep the score where it was at.

“He was trying to bail us out of a tough jam that he inherited. Sometimes when you’re trying to make perfect pitches you end up making pitches you maybe hold onto the ball a click longer or you’re to get the ball in a location that gets away from you a little bit.

“There were many, many more moments across those nine innings that pivoted the game than that.”

OSU turned to Trevor Martin. But his first-pitch fastball was hit out of the stadium by Jalen Battles. The grand slam suddenly had the Razorbacks ahead 16-10.

The Cowboys got two back in the eighth with a pinch-hit single by Brett Brown.

But it was too late.

Lanzilli added a three-run homer in the ninth to put the game back out of range.

“It was built on some free passes and then they delivered some big swings,” Holliday said. “That’s not a good recipe when you’ve got big, strong kids in the batter’s box and a little bit of an offensive ballpark in terms of the way it was playing in the air.”

A total of 16 home runs were hit in two games Saturday.

OSU accounted for two in that total, with McLean hitting a two-run homer out of the stadium in the third and Roc Riggio — who was a triple shy of the cycle — adding a three-run blast later in the inning.

The Cowboys also had four doubles and 11 walks. But they stranded 14 baserunners against seven Arkansas pitchers.

On a day each offense clicked, OSU’s came up just short.

One fateful inning doomed the Cowboys. Now, they’re playing for their season the rest of the weekend.

“We know what kind of ballclub we have,” Trenkle said. “It’s just staying confident, making sure we get to bed tonight, we get some food in the morning and recovering our bodies.

“Other than that, just staying confident and being ourselves.”

Jacob Unruh covers college sports for The Oklahoman. You can send your story ideas to him at junruh@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @jacobunruh. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today .

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Arkansas hammers Oklahoma State bullpen in wild comeback to advance to NCAA regional final