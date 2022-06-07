The Queen Had Tea With Paddington Bear In A Special Platinum Jubilee Video

BBC

The Queen had tea with Paddington Bear in a delightful prerecorded video that was played before the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, a concert outside Buckingham Palace paying tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne, broadcast live Saturday night.

In the video, the beloved children's character makes a mess of a formal tea service at the palace, while the Queen kindly watches. The royal family posted a part of the video to its official YouTube channel soon after it aired on the BBC.

On Sunday, the royal family posted the video in full:

The video had a particularly special moment of the Queen poking fun at her habit of carrying a handbag with her wherever she goes. After Paddington ruins the food brought for tea, he offers her a marmalade sandwich, to which the Queen responds by pulling a marmalade sandwich out of her purse and confiding to him: "I keep mine in here, for later."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the Telegraph , "Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch.

“There was an interest in the filming and animation process, and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss," the spokesperson said.

Live footage of the crowds outside Buckingham Palace were interspersed with the prerecorded video, which ended with the Queen and Paddington tapping their spoons to the tune of Queen's "We Will Rock You" — the rock anthem that opened the Platinum Jubilee concert.

A royal reporter outside Buckingham Palace posted a video of the crowd's uproarious reaction to the Queen's surprise appearance onscreen.

The royal spokesperson said, "While the Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her, and that all those watching had a great time.”

All in all, it was very reminiscent of the instantly iconic video the Queen filmed with Daniel Craig as James Bond, which played during the opening ceremonies of the London Olympics in 2012.

