ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

The Queen Had Tea With Paddington Bear In A Special Platinum Jubilee Video

By Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15o5KY_0g0gVk5j00
BBC

The Queen had tea with Paddington Bear in a delightful prerecorded video that was played before the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, a concert outside Buckingham Palace paying tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne, broadcast live Saturday night.

In the video, the beloved children's character makes a mess of a formal tea service at the palace, while the Queen kindly watches. The royal family posted a part of the video to its official YouTube channel soon after it aired on the BBC.

On Sunday, the royal family posted the video in full:

The video had a particularly special moment of the Queen poking fun at her habit of carrying a handbag with her wherever she goes. After Paddington ruins the food brought for tea, he offers her a marmalade sandwich, to which the Queen responds by pulling a marmalade sandwich out of her purse and confiding to him: "I keep mine in here, for later."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the Telegraph , "Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch.

“There was an interest in the filming and animation process, and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss," the spokesperson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihMKT_0g0gVk5j00
BBC / Via youtube.com

Live footage of the crowds outside Buckingham Palace were interspersed with the prerecorded video, which ended with the Queen and Paddington tapping their spoons to the tune of Queen's "We Will Rock You" — the rock anthem that opened the Platinum Jubilee concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hqgS_0g0gVk5j00
BBC / Via youtube.com

A royal reporter outside Buckingham Palace posted a video of the crowd's uproarious reaction to the Queen's surprise appearance onscreen.

The royal spokesperson said, "While the Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her, and that all those watching had a great time.”

Wow, the Platinum Jubilee concert has got off to an absolutely brilliant start with the Queen in an acting sketch with Paddington Bear. The audience absolutely loved it #PlatinumJubilee

@byQueenVic 07:04 PM - 04 Jun 2022

All in all, it was very reminiscent of the instantly iconic video the Queen filmed with Daniel Craig as James Bond, which played during the opening ceremonies of the London Olympics in 2012.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Prince William makes cheeky comment about Queen during Jubilee concert - royals react

Prince William revealed the cheeky side of his sense of humour during his tribute to The Queen at the Platinum Party At The Palace. As he honoured his grandmother's 70-year reign, the future king quipped about the Queen's age, remarking: "While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century," to much amusement from his fellow royals in the crowd.
WORLD
International Business Times

Queen And Paddington Bear Open Jubilee Concert

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Buckingham Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday and watch a pop concert that started with the 96-year-old monarch having tea with Paddington Bear. In a short video, the queen revealed that she kept the Bear's favourite - a marmalade sandwich...
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Queen 'humbled and touched' by celebrations

The Queen says she is "humbled and deeply touched" by the Platinum Jubilee celebrations held across the UK. In a "thank you" letter after a concluding pageant in London, she said she remained committed to serving as monarch with the support of her family. The Queen said despite not being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Paddington Bear#British Royal Family#Celebrities#Uk#Bbc The Queen#The Bbc Platinum Party#Bbc
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'From Lilibet by herself': Adorable note the 11-year-old Queen wrote 'to mummy and papa' to celebrate the 1937 coronation of King George VI is revealed

The Royal Collection Trust has given an adorable glimpse into Her Majesty's childhood after revealing a handwritten letter to her parents in 1937. Aged just 11, the then Princess Elizabeth penned a note to her parents to celebrate the Coronation of King George VI, which was addressed 'to mamma and papa' from 'Lilibet by herself'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Family is forced to sleep on the floor of Gatwick Airport after their Tenerife flight was cancelled twice as mother slams easyJet for treating them like 'animals'

A mother has spoken of her 'nightmare' experience with easyJet after her flight to Tenerife was cancelled first at Manchester and then at Gatwick - leading to her family being forced to sleep on an airport floor, and treated like 'animals'. Nicola Caine, 37, from Cheshire, was due to fly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Army gives Queen handcrafted walking stick with unique engraving for Jubilee

The British Army has given a handcrafted walking stick to the Queen to mark the Platinum Jubilee.The monarch appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday to watch the first day of Jubilee festivities, which included a parade down The Mall and a Red Arrow flypast.The Queen, who wore pale blue, was also holding a walking stick which was made by Cumbria-based traditional stick maker Dennis Wall.General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, chief of the general staff, had presented her with the gift as a symbol of the Army’s support.The walking stick is made of mottled hazel, locally sourced in Cumbria,...
MILITARY
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: New unseen footage shows Queen's affection for horses

The Queen can be seen caring for the animals in videos to be to be shown as part of ITV's coverage of the Jubilee celebrations. Filmed at the Royal Stud in Sandringham in April, she speaks affectionately to several horses and foals, alongside her breeding and racing adviser John Warren.
ANIMALS
People

Queen Elizabeth Reveals What's in Her Famous Handbag in Surprise Tea Time with Paddington Bear Skit

Queen Elizabeth kicked off the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday by teaming up with another British icon: Paddington Bear!. In a pre-recorded skit that aired for attendees at the celebratory concert at Buckingham Palace in London, the Queen showed off her comedy and acting chops while hosting the beloved character for tea. After Paddington thanks the monarch for having him during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen asks, "Tea?"
WORLD
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

7K+
Followers
720
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy