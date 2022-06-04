Detroit Grand Prix: Team Penske's Josef Newgarden captures pole in qualifying

Josef Newgarden will have the advantage of pole position when racers line up for Sunday's 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear .

The Team Penske driver, at the wheel of the No. 2 Hitachi/PPG Chevrolet, surged through qualifying on Saturday afternoon at Belle Isle to notch his 16th career pole position and his third in Detroit.

Newgarden edged Dale Coyne Racing's Takuma Sato by 0.1337 seconds to claim the top spot.

FRIDAY'S ACTION: Free Prix Day gives fans of all levels up-close experience

WILL POWER: Chevy champion race car driver on the thrill of Belle Isle's Grand Prix track

Newgarden succeeded despite concerns about the looseness of his car and its struggles to heat up. However, on his second set of tires and in a position he liked, he decided to go all-in.

"I thought, 'You know what, I'm just gonna go as hard as possible, and I'm either wrecking it or I'm putting it in pole,' " Newgarden said. "There's a couple corners where I thought I was gonna actually hit the fence, but we hung on and now we get to work towards tomorrow and hopefully have a clean day with Team Chevy."

As the last IndyCar race on Belle Isle looms Sunday, Newgarden is motivated by a chance to claim his second win in Detroit, in the backyard of Team Chevy, Team Penske and Hitachi headquarters.

"Our competitor in Honda is always fantastic, very difficult to beat, so it's never a gimme," Newgarden said. "It really isn't. We have to work for every inch on the track. I'm hoping tomorrow we can repeat our performance. A pole is one thing, and it's great, but the race is a whole different ballgame."

Malukas achieves career-best starting spot

Sato should provide Newgarden an ample challenge on the front line Sunday, but it was his Dale Coyne Racing teammate who surprised on Saturday.

Rookie David Malukas cruised his No. 16 HMD Motorsports Honda into the No. 6 position in qualifying, his best starting spot since his graduation to IndyCar from Indy Lights. It was also the best-ever qualifying by a rookie in Detroit.

"I feel like this whole start of the season, we've always been really close to finding a car before qualifying but just always we miss it last second, and I think for the first time now we finally put it all together," Malukas said. "I remember just doing the first two laps, and I said, 'Wow, the car is spot-on.' And we came in, and they said 'Do you want to make any changes?' I said, 'Do not touch it, like this is very good.' "

After finding what he believes are the right specifications for his car, Malukas, along with Sato, will look to deliver Dale Coyne Racing's first win of the season.

"I think the fact that we're both up here, I think it shows that the team has done a really good job," Malukas said." ... Those three qualifying sessions there, I mean, I definitely wouldn't have pushed as hard as I did if I didn't hear that Takuma was also making it, because I knew that the car was there. So we push each other, so as a team, as drivers, we've meshed very well this weekend."

Grosjean crash ends Session 2

Near turn 11, Andretti Autosport's Romain Grosjean bumped the concrete wall with the left side of his Honda and seconds later spun out of control. He again clobbered the barrier with the left side of his car due to the suspension damage to his left rear tire from the first hit. The crash brought Session 2 of qualifying to a close.

Sewell named grand marshal

Detroit Lions second year offensive lineman Penei Sewell will serve as the grand marshal for the Sunday's IndyCar race, per an announcement from Grand Prix president Michael Montri.

Sewell, the Lions' top pick in the 2021 draft (No. 7 overall), will meet racers and teams before giving the command of “Drivers, to your cars.”

“I’m honored to be named the grand marshal of the Detroit Grand Prix on the final day of racing on Belle Isle,” Sewell said in a release. “I definitely saw the passion and excitement from the sports fans in Detroit during my rookie season and it’s going to be fun to feel that energy and be part of the last race on Belle Isle.”

Last year, Sewell became the youngest player to start an NFL game at left tackle. He follows Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who served as the grand marshal for Dual I during last year’s two-race slate on Belle Isle. Pistons forward Saddiq Bey was the grand marshal for the second race last year.

Saturday’s results

NTT IndyCar Series top qualifiers : 1. Josef Newgarden, 2. Takuma Sato, 3. Simon Pagenaud, 4. Helio Castroneves, 5. Pato O'Ward, 6. David Malukas.

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Race 1: 1. Linus Lundqvist, 2. Benjamin Pederson, 3. Matthew Brabham.

IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic: 1. Renger van der Zande/Sebastien Bourdais, 2. Oliver Jarvis/Tom Blomqvist, 3. Earl Bamber/Alex Lynn.

Contact Mason Young: MEYoung@freepress.com Follow him on Twitter: @Mason_Young_0

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Grand Prix: Team Penske's Josef Newgarden captures pole in qualifying