Two attorneys vie for seat on Kitsap County District Court bench

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

Voters will select a new judge to serve on the Kitsap County District Court bench in November, and they’ll choose between local attorneys Shane Seaman and Stan Glisson for the position.

The two are vying to step into the seat currently held by Judge Marilyn Paja , who has served on the district court for Kitsap County since 1999. The limited jurisdiction court has four judges and hears misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor criminal cases, small claims items and some civil actions.

Glisson, of Port Orchard, has a private practice and is also the city prosecutor for the city of Gig Harbor. Seaman, of Poulsbo, is also in private practice and is currently the court commissioner for Bremerton Municipal Court. Both men have served in judge pro tem roles in courts throughout Kitsap.

At a candidate forum put on by the Kitsap County Bar Association on Friday, both men touted their experience and advocated for the continued use of technologies like Zoom in the court's work.

Glisson pointed to work he’d done as a public defender and as a prosecutor: “I think that because so much of what I have done over the last two decades has been focused really on limited jurisdiction courts, and largely this particular court, that my specific background suits me in a way for this position at this time, in a way that, I think, makes me a unique candidate.”

Seaman noted experience on both criminal and civil sides of the law.

“I think what really makes me different is I have a very broad background,” he said. “My background includes not only jury trials and felony jury trials and working as a public defender, but I also have a pretty extensive civil background. My background includes appellate cases up to the Washington State Supreme Court.”

Both men were asked about what approach they would take to holding offenders accountable in a question that referenced comments made by a frustrated former Bremerton Municipal Court Judge James Docter last year on the state of the justice system as he retired.

Glisson complimented Kitsap County’s therapeutic court system: “I think what we have in place is outstanding, I want to see it grow. I think when most of us hear the words ‘hold offender accountable,’ your first thought is jail, and jail is a perfectly viable option when it's appropriate. I have no problem imposing it, but I also feel strongly that when your only tool is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. And so I am a big fan of the flexibility that this court has shown over the years to address problems with not just punitive sanctions, but with opportunities to learn and to grow and to give people the tools that they need to not find themselves in these situations again.”

Said Seaman: “I agree with Stan about therapeutic courts, but we have to face some facts and one of the facts that we have to deal with is that crime is up in the county right now. And I've been out on the campaign trail and I've talked to a lot of people and there’s a real frustration about this. I'm a huge believer in it myself, because I've had those probation hearings of giving people multiple chances. We have to be careful in how liberal we are in handing out, essentially, agreements that may not have any sort of consequence. Justice still requires that people be held accountable. I agree that doesn't mean jail, but it means having the willingness to say ‘no,’ when this problem that we see is continuing."

Asked about aspirations for other judicial office, Glisson answered in brief: “I have no interest in any other judicial office.”

Seaman said he didn’t have his sights set beyond Kitsap County: “This is something that I really want to do. I want to serve here. I want to serve this court. It's a court that I love, and it’s a court that I'm interested in. I don't have any aspirations to go beyond what is in front of me.”

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling .

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Two attorneys vie for seat on Kitsap County District Court bench

