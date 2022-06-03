ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's Got Talent Final 2022 - Sunday 5th June 7.30pm ITV/STV/UTV

By lufcfan1998 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

So now that we know who's in the final, who else can't wait for it - I know I can't! I bet ITV are hoping that the Wales vs Ukraine play off final does NOT go into extra time or penalties so that they can...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Britain's Got Talent voting figures reveal Axel Blake won by a country mile but runners up were too close to call... and two of the judges' favourite acts received the least votes

Britain's Got Talent champion Axel Blake won the show by a massive five per cent following another successful comedy routine on Sunday night, voting figures reveal. There is no doubt the comedian, 33, was the clear winner on the evening after receiving a 19.7 per cent share of the vote, five per cent more than runner up ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and his puppet Chuck.
digitalspy.com

Neighbours confirms full details of tragic death storyline

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours has confirmed the full details of Hendrix Greyson's tragic exit storyline. Last week, Hendrix was named as the mystery character who will lose his life ahead of the show's final episodes. New spoilers have now revealed the details of how and when Hendrix passes away. Viewers...
Daily Mail

Ministers quietly axe £3billion Manchester rail project to link HS2 high speed line with Scotland in the face of local opposition - while Boris Johnson was facing a vote on his leadership

The the Government scrapped a 'vital' £3 billion connection linking the HS2 high speed line and main route to Scotland. Ministers announced they were cancelling the 13-mile Golborne Link to the West Coast Main Line in Greater Manchester while Westminster's attention was on Boris Johnson's confidence vote last night.
#Britain#Stv#Got Talent#Itv#Reality Tv
digitalspy.com

Who Is The Most Humble Cricketer That You Can Think Of ?

And by that I meant who maintain a modest lifestyle and shade from the limelight. I can think of at least 5 who - to me at least -would fit the bill. And come to think about it I might add Joe Root to that list. William Archibald Spooner would...
BBC

Eurostar: Call for 'swift' resumption of service in Kent

Calls are growing for a "swift" resumption of Eurostar rail services in Kent. The trains have not stopped at Ebbsfleet and Ashford since March 2020, with Kent passengers having to start trips at St Pancras in London instead. The cross-Channel operator hoped to resume the service in 2022, but this...
digitalspy.com

Boris Johnson vote tonight

Not wanting to sound political here, but I’m just wondering when the result of this vote (the vote is happening tonight between 6pm and 8pm, with the result expected an hour later) is announced, will 4 of the 5 main channels (BBC 2 being the only exception) likely do newsflashes? Please do NOT let this thread become too political btw!
Daily Mail

BBC apologises for using Irish tricolour 'to represent Northern Ireland' at Platinum Jubilee concert

The BBC has apologised after displaying an Irish tricolour flag during the Queen’s Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday. At an evening concert where comedian Doc Brown spoke of being 'proud to be British', the Irish tricolour flag — normally used to represent the Republic of Ireland which has not been part of the United Kingdom since 1937 — made an appearance during a BBC montage on screen behind him.
digitalspy.com

Neighbours facing dispute over redundancy payments after show axing

Neighbours production crew members have claimed that production company Fremantle have refused to pay them redundancy. Speaking to Guardian, Paul Stanley, an organiser of the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance union, said: "They've had Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan come over to shoot scenes recently. "That's cool, but you've got...
digitalspy.com

Eastenders announcement at 9pm

Metro say there is an announcement at 9pm, I’m going to assume it’s not confirming Danielle Harold’s departure as they refused to confirm that to the metro last night. I'm going to guess casting announcement for dad Panesar. And that Ash's secret is that she's been in touch with him.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale reveals Noah Dingle's fate in Chloe stalking plot

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Noah Dingle has been sentenced to three months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking Chloe Harris. In recent weeks Noah has been struggling to forgive his mum Charity after she reported him to the police and handed over crucial evidence that proved he'd been stalking Chloe.
The Independent

Queen’s Jubilee celebrations continue across Northern Ireland

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations continued in parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday.Thousands of people have been marking the occasion with events including  church services, live music and street parties.In Omagh, Co Tyrone, there was a double celebration as the local RAF Air Cadets were honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service as well as marking the Queen’s Jubilee.The QAVS is the highest award given to local volunteer groups in the UK.Squadron Leader Graham Dodds, media communications officer for RAF cadets in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said it was a special occasion to present the award during the weekend’s...
digitalspy.com

Will there be another Jubilee?

The Queen will 99% not have another jubilee but there will be things like trooping the colour if you would want to go and birthday celebrations. The next jubilee would most likely be Charles and William but I suppose they could do a 75 year one for the queen but I would say that is unlikely as its Usually every 10 years now.
digitalspy.com

I Miss 2017-2019 EastEnders

I never thought I’d say this, but after rewatching some scenes of EastEnders from 2017-2019 I realised how much it has changed since then and how much better it used to be even though it was only three years ago. The Christmas 2017 episode with Max/Lauren/Abi/Tanya/Stacey was brilliant and...
digitalspy.com

EE - Character AXED (Spoilers)

Https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18789777/eastenders-killed-off-lola-pearce/amp/. Can't say I'm shocked shes barley done anything and the way the character was after the Isaac reveal made me realise how I wouldn't care if she left. I’ll wait until I hear the official announcement. The S*n talk a lot of…. I’m not a fan of...
digitalspy.com

And Just Like That boss confirms Che Diaz's fate in season 2

Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That divided viewers with its first season, especially over the character of Che Diaz. Played by former Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez, Che is a non-binary comic who later entered into a relationship with Miranda. Following the renewal of the show, showrunner...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Mick Carter in devastating new scenes over Linda

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed a first look at devastating new scenes for Mick Carter following Linda's accident. Linda's life is hanging in the balance following her involvement in a dramatic car crash with Janine Butcher. New spoiler photos from Wednesday's episode (June 8) now show Janine join Mick's...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy reacts to Luke Morgan's shock exit

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy has spoken out about tonight's devastating Luke Morgan twist. Luke was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in December 2019, and his condition has started to deteriorate in recent months. Tonight's hour-long special (June 6) saw Luke fall off a cliff during a poignant moment...
