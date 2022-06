ICloud is a staple of the Apple ecosystem. When enabled, the service allows you to sync data across multiple devices via a secure server. If you use several Apple products, iCloud is great for keeping important information up to date, such as contacts and calendar events. And if you drop your Mac down a well, have it stolen by a monkey, or see it meet some other ill fate, your precious data will be safe on a server somewhere ready for retrieval.

