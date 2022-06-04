Huntsville City Schools releases dates for summer meal service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville City Schools (HCS) will be giving out meals this summer as a part of the 2022 Summer Meal Service Program.

HCS will provide meals to children 18 years old and under. This year’s program will be spreading further to meet the needs of as many students as possible.

Henry Ward, the Program Director for HCS Child Nutrition, said, “We serve thousands of meals every summer. This is a great way for us to give back to our community.”

There will be different options available this summer for students. There will be Mobile Meal Sites available to all children under the age of 18 regardless of enrollment status or location. The dates and locations are as follows:

Dates Served: Monday, June 6 – Thursday, July 14 Closed Monday, June 20 for Juneteenth Closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day

Monday, June 6 – Thursday, July 14 Days Served: Monday-Thursday

Monday-Thursday Locations Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center Splash Pad: 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Brahan Springs Park Splash Pad: 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.



Meals will also be available at the Summer Learning Meal Sites, however, they are only available for students enrolled in the summer learning programs at these locations:

Dates Served: Monday, June 6 – Thursday, June 30 Closed Monday, June 20 for Juneteenth Closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day

Monday, June 6 – Thursday, June 30 Days Served: Monday-Thursday

Monday-Thursday Times Served: Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Lunch at 11:30 a.m. School Sites Academy for Academics & Arts Elementary/Middle, Chaffee Elementary, Chapman Elementary/Middle, Columbia High, Grissom High, Huntsville High, Jemison High/McNair Jr. High, Lakewood Elementary, Lee/New Century High, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Providence Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Rolling Hills Elementary, Sonnie Hereford Elementary, and Whitesburg Elementary/Middle.



