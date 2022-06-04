ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville City Schools releases dates for summer meal service

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MV41m_0g0gUVpv00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville City Schools (HCS) will be giving out meals this summer as a part of the 2022 Summer Meal Service Program.

HCS will provide meals to children 18 years old and under. This year’s program will be spreading further to meet the needs of as many students as possible.

Concerts in the Park summer series begins June 6

Henry Ward, the Program Director for HCS Child Nutrition, said, “We serve thousands of meals every summer. This is a great way for us to give back to our community.”

There will be different options available this summer for students. There will be Mobile Meal Sites available to all children under the age of 18 regardless of enrollment status or location. The dates and locations are as follows:

  • Dates Served: Monday, June 6 – Thursday, July 14
    • Closed Monday, June 20 for Juneteenth
    • Closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day
  • Days Served: Monday-Thursday
  • Locations
    • Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center Splash Pad: 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
    • Brahan Springs Park Splash Pad: 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
Movies in the Park returns in June

Meals will also be available at the Summer Learning Meal Sites, however, they are only available for students enrolled in the summer learning programs at these locations:

  • Dates Served: Monday, June 6 – Thursday, June 30
    • Closed Monday, June 20 for Juneteenth
    • Closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day
  • Days Served: Monday-Thursday
  • Times Served: Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Lunch at 11:30 a.m.
  • School Sites
    • Academy for Academics & Arts Elementary/Middle, Chaffee Elementary, Chapman Elementary/Middle, Columbia High, Grissom High, Huntsville High, Jemison High/McNair Jr. High, Lakewood Elementary, Lee/New Century High, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Providence Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Rolling Hills Elementary, Sonnie Hereford Elementary, and Whitesburg Elementary/Middle.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Free summer meals for Huntsville City Schools students starts Monday

Huntsville City Schools will once again be offering free meals to students who need them during the summer months. Students enrolled in summer learning programs can get breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday. The program runs from June 6 through June 30, closed June 20. Breakfast is served at 7:30 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. at the following schools:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Jemison, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
Huntsville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntsville City Schools#Independence Day#Meal Service Program#Hcs Child Nutrition#Mobile Meal Sites#June Meals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy