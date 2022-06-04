Walmart+’s Weekend Sale Has Exclusive & Rare Deals on Tech Must-Haves — Save Up to 85% Off

Click here to read the full article.

Attention all Walmart Plus users, a huge weekend sale is here! It seems like every service has a subscription option now (not that we’re complaining!) From Hulu to now Walmart , companies are trying to make their valued customers feel just that: valued. One of the perfect ways to do so is to hold an exclusive sale for their subscription members, featuring big brands and bigger discounts. This weekend, it’s all about the Walmart Plus shoppers.

So what is Walmart Plus? Walmart+ is a paid membership totaling only $98 a year that allows Walmart shoppers free deliveries over $35, fuel discounts, exclusive sales, free shipping, and contact-free checkout, to name a few. For these customers, there’s a big sale going on until June 5 featuring home decor , technology, and more.

To kick off this weekend, let’s check out some ca n’t-miss tech deals that can help shoppers save more than 80 percent off. Check out our top picks below!

4 in 1 Women Electric Shaver — $19.99, originally $129.99

Throw out those disposable razors and make room for this lavish four in one electric shaver. For over 80 percent off, you can snag this shaver that’s perfect for any part of your body to feel smooth yet again.

iRobot® Roomba® i1+ — $347.00, originally $599.99

Make your life easier with this self-cleaning robot vacuum that is both powerful and smart. Not only is this robot vacuum able to clen in neat rows around your home, but it can empty itself for up to two months. Snag this beloved Roomba model for nearly half off!

Simplysmart Home Smart Digital Picture Frame — $99.00, originally $159.99

Instead of cluttering your desk or living room with a bunch of photos, condense it all into this gorgeous smart frame. Send pictures, recieve pictures, and display them all with this high-tech, touchscreen frame.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 Plus — $499.00, originally $849.00

Whether you’re looking for a mobile tablet to let you draw or play games to your hearts content, you can’t go wrong with this Samsung Galaxy tablet. On rare sale for less thn $500, this table has nearly 1,000 reviews on Walmart alone at nearly five full stars.

